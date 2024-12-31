Where to find New Year’s Eve fireworks around Colorado

Coloradans are preparing to ring in 2025 with firework displays from the Front Range to the western slope. We compiled a list of events happening around the state.

Aspen fireworks

Aspen Mountain will host a firework display at 8 p.m.

Breckenridge fireworks

Breckenridge Ski Resort will be hosting a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. from the base of Peak 9. This will be the first time the resort has hosted a fireworks show on New Year’s Eve in over five years. In 2019, the town council of Breckenridge passed an indefinite ban on fireworks to align with safe environmental practices. The council members later decided to lift the ban to bolster support for local businesses.

Colorado Springs fireworks

Colorado Springs might have the most unique and oldest New Year’s Eve fireworks tradition in the state. For the last century, a group of mountaineers with the AdAmAn Club have hiked up Pikes Peak on New Year’s Eve to set off fireworks from the summit at midnight. The display is visible for a host of surrounding towns — like Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs — to enjoy.

Reverend David Hunting, a longtime member of the club, said the fireworks this year are extra special. Earlier this year, 25-year-old Luke Stark, a newer member of the club, was tragically killed in a car accident. So this year, his younger sister, Rachel Stark, is leading the hike of 31 people to the summit, along with their father, Lance Stark.

“This is the very first time that the AdAmAn Club has posthumously honored a person like this for this year's hike,” said Hunting.

Copper Mountain fireworks

A fireworks show will take place at Center Village at Copper Mountain Ski Resort at 10 p.m. The show is free for spectators.

Denver fireworks

Denver will host two fireworks shows this New Year’s Eve.

One will be at Civic Center Park and the other at 16th Street Mall. Each location will feature a pair of fireworks shows: one at 9 p.m. and the second at midnight. Each of the shows will last about 10 minutes.

According to organizers, while the fireworks can be viewed from most areas around the city, admission is free for those who want to view the show up close. Spectators can view the show from the Mile High Tree at Civic Center Park or the Skyline Skating Rink on 16th Street Mall.

The organizers said that the shows will go on regardless of inclement weather, like rain or snow. Neither are in the forecast.

“Fireworks look really pretty with snow in the background,” said Sharon Alton, one of the event organizers.

According to Alton, the only reason the shows would be postponed would be due to high winds, which are unlikely tonight.

RTD will also be offering free bus and train passes starting at 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Grand Junction fireworks

A fireworks show will happen at Powderhorn Mountain Resort after the sun goes down, around 6 p.m., though the start time is subject to change. The show is free to spectators. According to organizers, the show will end with one big explosion, or as one spokesperson from Powerhorn described it, “a firework that looks like a ball of fire flying through the air.”

Grand Lake fireworks

Grand Lake will host a fireworks show at midnight. Organizers said the show can be seen over the icy lake.

Keystone fireworks

Keystone Resort will host one of the earliest fireworks shows this year. The show is set to begin at 7 p.m.

Ouray fireworks

Fireworks will begin in Ouray at midnight from the Horseshoe curve on U.S. Route 550. According to organizers, the fireworks show will be visible from almost anywhere in town.

Telluride fireworks

Fireworks in Telluride can be seen from the Mountain Village core. They are expected to start after the city’s New Year’s Eve parade, which starts at 6:30 p.m.