Fired Jeffco schools official dies in Maryland amid unresolved child pornography investigation

The former chief of schools in the Jefferson County district has died amid an investigation involving his possession of child pornography.

David Weiss was fired by Jefferson County Public Schools less than a month ago in connection with that investigation.

Deputies from Maryland’s Washington County Sheriff’s Office informed the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office of Weiss’ death by suicide Wednesday. JCSO says Weiss was visiting family in Maryland when he died.

According to the district’s website, Weiss worked in public education for 19 years. He served as the principal of Westgate Elementary School for five years and a high school assistant principal prior to that.

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, you can contact Colorado Crisis Services at 1-844-493-8255 or text “TALK” to 38255

This is a developing story.