Colorado Arts Spotlight, Jan. 9 -12: A bilingual take on the Bard, the Stock Show returns and more

Denver returns to its Western roots with the annual celebration of all things ranch and rodeo, while stages around the state present two different takes on “Romeo and Juliet,” along with a host of other theatrical and musical offerings.

Bilingual 'Romeo and Juliet' breaks new ground in mountain town

This weekend, Lake County High School in Leadville presents Shakespeare’s "Romeo and Juliet.” What makes this production special? It is a new bilingual adaptation, developed by students.

"All of my actors, regardless of ethnicity, speak both Spanish and English throughout the entire production," explained Dylan Rodwick, head of theater at LCHS. "One of the most amazing things about this is that it was translated by my students up here."

In a community where over 70 percent of students are Latino, Rodwick saw the production as a way to open up the theater program to English language learners.

"They have found an amazing place in this,” he said.

And the approach has also benefited English-only students, who he believes have been “able to grasp Spanish in a way that they maybe couldn't have by just taking classes."

While the production draws inspiration from Pablo Neruda's 1940s Argentine adaptation of the play, Rodwick thinks the students may have created something unique.

"I have searched online for a version of this script in this style, where it's Spanish and English married together as one, and I haven't been able to find anything," he noted.

Lake County High School’s new adaptation, “Romeo y Julieta,” runs January 9 - 11, with performances Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News The National Western Stock Show parade, Jan. 24, 2024.

National Western Stock Show Opens

That annual spectacle, the National Western Stock Show returns to Denver this weekend. As always, the action starts with the Stock Show Parade, as longhorns and their wranglers clatter through the streets of Denver on Thursday afternoon. The parade starts at Union Station at 1 p.m. and travels along 17th Street.

What follows are two-and-a-half weeks of rodeos, livestock judging, fiddle championships, cattle dog trials, mutton bustin’ and much, much more. The Stock Show also provides those who hate to let go of the holidays a reason to keep their lights up a little longer; by tradition, Denver doesn’t strike its festive displays until the show wraps up in late January.

Front Range

Music: Mozart and Now with Peter Oundjian and Colorado Symphony (Jan. 11, Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver)

The program includes music by Mozart alongside works by modern composers. Led by music director designate Peter Oundjian, the program aims to offer a fresh perspective on classical music.

Music: Symphony of the Rockies: Rose of Sonora (Jan. 11, Newman Center for the Performing Arts, Denver)

Featuring violinist Holly Mulcahy, this concert offers a Western-themed program. The title piece is a new violin concerto in five scenes by George S. Clinton, inspired by true stories about the lives of legendary women in the Old West.

Music: "From the New World" with the Boulder Phil (Jan. 12, Macky Auditorium, Boulder)

Featuring Grammy-nominated violinist Tessa Lark, the Boulder Philharmonic performs works including Dvorak's Symphony No. 9 and the world premiere of “Wind, Water, Sand” by composer Stephen Lias, inspired by the U.S. National Parks.

Theater: Stories on Stage presents “Big Fat Liars” (Jan. 12, Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, Denver)

Stories on Stage pairs up with Buntport Theater Company, known for its comedic approach, to tackle the timely issue of misinformation through humor.

Theater: Dario Fo's A Tale of a Tiger (Jan. 10 - 11, Dairy Arts Center, Boulder)

Adapted from an ancient Chinese folk tale, “A Tiger’s Tale” is a parable about survival, humanity, and transformation, following the journey of a soldier rescued by a tigress in the Himalayas.

Theater: Sisters of Swing: The Story of the Andrews Sisters (Jan. 10 - 19, Vintage Theatre, Denver)

This co-production with Ovation West Performing Arts tells the story of the famous singing trio. After its dates in Denver, the production continues its run at Center Stage in Evergreen from Jan. 24 to Feb. 2.

Other Fun: Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza (Jan. 12, National Western Complex, Denver)

Part of the National Western Stock Show, this event celebrates the horse-riding and animal-handling traditions of Mexico.

Courtesy of Macher Media

Northern Colorado

Dance: Canyon Concert Ballet’s Romeo and Juliet (Jan 10 - 12, the Lincoln Center, Fort Collins)

This classic ballet, set to Prokofiev’s iconic score, tells the timeless story of young love and loss.

Theater: The 39 Steps (Jan. 11 - Feb. 8, The Lincoln Center, Fort Collins)

OpenStage Theatre & Company presents an adaptation of this Hitchcock classic, featuring four actors who play more than 150 characters in a fast-paced comedic mystery.

Courtesy Phillip Spears The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center.

Southern Colorado

Art: Family Adventure Day (Jan. 11, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center, Colorado Springs)

This event features hands-on art-making activities led by Bemis School of Art instructors.

Art: "Na Mira: Hotel” (Jan. 10 - April 19, the Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, Colorado Springs)

An exhibit of the latest work from artist Na Mira, inspired by the legacy of artist and writer Theresa Hak Kyung Cha.

Art: Free Days (Jan. 11 and 17, the Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, Colorado Springs)

The museum offers free admission on the second Saturday and third Friday of every month.

Western Slope

Other fun: Kids’ Winter Games (Powderhorn Mountain Resort, Mesa)

Junior shredders can take on a pint-sized powder course on the bunny hill at this free event, followed by live music. Participants are required to wear a helmet.

Courtesy of Vilar Performing Arts Center The Trio Bohémo in advance of their concert at the Vilar Performing Arts Center.

High Country

Music: Trio Bohémo (Jan. 15, The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek)

The rising chamber ensemble, winners of the International Joseph Haydn Chamber Music Competition, will perform works by Haydn, Dvořák, Rejcha, and Liszt.

Art: Janine Gwaltney's "Waterfalls in Watercolor" (Jan. 3 - Feb 19, Wright Opera House, Ouray)

The show includes Qwaltney’s studies of two of the Western Slope’s natural treasures: Box Canyon Falls and Rifle Falls.

