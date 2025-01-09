Gov. Polis to deliver 2025 State of the State address today

Gov. Jared Polis will take the podium in front of Colorado’s assembled lawmakers today for the annual exercise in inspiration and aspiration known as the State of the State address.

The speech is a chance for Polis, a Democrat, to hype past accomplishments of his administration and highlight where he hopes policymakers will do this session. With Colorado’s 150th anniversary approaching next year, he may return to a common theme: how will decisions made at the Capitol now set up the state for the next century and a half?

CPR will stream the speech here and broadcast it live on the radio starting at 11 a.m. this morning, followed by responses from lawmakers of both parties and analysis from our newsroom.

While Democrats hold wide majorities in the legislature, that doesn’t mean they are on board with all of the governor’s priorities. In past addresses, Polis has made a point of calling for an end to the state income tax, a line that gets Republicans out of their seats, while Democrats sit on their hands.

The Democratic disconnect can go in the other direction too, with the governor warning fellow party members about proposals that don’t have his support. This could already be the case in the current legislative session; among the first bills is a roll back of the 80-year-old Labor Peace Act, a law that makes it harder for workers to fully unionize. More than half the Democrats in the House and Senate have signed on as sponsors, but the governor’s spokeswoman has already warned that he’s “deeply skeptical” of the proposal.