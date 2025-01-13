Photos: Opening weekend at the 2025 National Western Stock Show

The 119th annual National Western Stock Show returned to Denver on Jan. 11 and runs through Jan. 26.
Opening weekend featured events including stock dog trials, the Colorado fiddle championships, Colorado vs The World Rodeo and fan favorite: the Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza.
Lauren Antonoff Hart/CPR News The folkloric dancers kick off the Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza, Jan. 12, 2025. Lauren Antonoff Hart/CPR News The champion rider nears the fence at the far side of the ring during Mutton Bustin' in the Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza. Jan. 12, 2025. Lauren Antonoff Hart/CPR News A longhorn stands patiently while Stock Show attendees line up to have their picture taken with it, Jan. 12, 2025. Lauren Antonoff Hart/CPR News The Mariachi Sol de Mi Tierra band prepares for the grand entry at the Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza, Jan. 12, 2025. Lauren Antonoff Hart/CPR News A horse bucks off its rider during the traditional Charro-style bareback riding event at the Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza, Jan. 12, 2025. Lauren Antonoff Hart/CPR News A horse races around the ring after bucking off its rider during the traditional Charro-style bareback riding event at the Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza, Jan. 12, 2025. Lauren Antonoff Hart/CPR News A very large cow rests in the Cattle Barn in the Hall of Education, Jan. 12, 2025. Lauren Antonoff Hart/CPR News Workers break down the ring in the CINCH Arena after the Youth Freestyle Reigning Showcase, Jan. 12, 2025. Lauren Antonoff Hart/CPR News Manu Lataste, the bull jumping pro, jumps a charging bull during the Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza, Jan. 12, 2025. Lauren Antonoff Hart/CPR News A Spanish-style dancer performs in the Folkloric Dancing showcase before the Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza, Jan. 12, 2025. Lauren Antonoff Hart/CPR News A young goat in the NW nursery, located in the Events Center Paddock, Jan. 12, 2025. Lauren Antonoff Hart/CPR News A woman rides sidesaddle in the Cala de Caballo, or traditional opening of the Charreada, during the Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza, Jan. 12, 2025. Lauren Antonoff Hart/CPR News A couple peruses the shopping booths in the Denver Coliseum before the Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza, Jan. 12, 2025. Lauren Antonoff Hart/CPR News An alpaca in the NW nursery, located in the Events Center Paddock, Jan. 12, 2025. Lauren Antonoff Hart/CPR News A cowboy pursues a horse, preparing his lasso, during the traditional Charro-style bareback riding event at the Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza, Jan. 12, 2025. Lauren Antonoff Hart/CPR News Mexican Elvis cruises through the crowd in the Denver Coliseum before the Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza, Jan. 12, 2025. Lauren Antonoff Hart/CPR News The champion rider races across the ring during mutton bustin' in the Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza. Jan. 12, 2025. Lauren Antonoff Hart/CPR News A bucking bronco takes off after it ejects its rider in the traditional Charro-style bareback riding event at the Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza, Jan. 12, 2025. Lauren Antonoff Hart/CPR News Young dancers perform in the Folkloric Dancing showcase before the Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza, Jan. 12, 2025. Lauren Antonoff Hart/CPR News Men on horseback flank the ring during the Cala de Caballo, or traditional opening of the Charreada, during the Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza, Jan. 12, 2025. Lauren Antonoff Hart/CPR News A black cow waits in the Cattle Barn in the Hall of Education, Jan. 12, 2025.