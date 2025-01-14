Arapahoe Basin ski patrollers vote to unionize

Ski patrollers at Arapahoe Basin ski area have voted to unionize.

In a social media post, the workers say they are joining the Communication Workers of America union.

“This pushed everyone mentally and physically but in the end, we have come together and decided to unionize,” the workers said in an Instagram post.

Workers first filed to unionize in November. They will become a part of the CWA 7781 United Mountain Workers. Workers at several other ski areas also unionized in recent years, including at Eldora, Loveland, Breckenridge and Keystone. Many say the pay they get at the ski areas is not enough to live in the communities where they work.

In a statement, Arapahoe Basin said its focus remains on supporting its patrol team by providing competitive wages. It’s unclear when negotiations between the sides on a contract will happen.