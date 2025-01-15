Possible internet security breach causes Aurora Public Schools outage, closures possible

This story was originally published by The Sentinal.

A potential internet security breach among Aurora Public Schools Monday has led to a districtwide broadband and phone outage and could potentially result in closed schools, according to school district officials.

“Early Monday morning, we noticed some potentialy suspicious activity within our network,” school spokesperson Corey Christiansen said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. “As a precaution, we worked quickly to protect our systems, and at this time, we continue to work to bring back our systems and restore our technology infrastructure.”

Teachers across the district reported the lack of internet services, stymieing a variety of educational plans and systems.

Christiansen said school IT officials and contractors are working to restore services.

“We have safety and security measures in place to ensure effective communication and maintain safety at our schools and district sites,” he said. “The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority. Our security dispatchers and officers continue to monitor and support our schools.”

APS officials said that if the outage persists, school district administrators will decide whether the cancel classes.

“We will share that information with our community as quickly as possible,” Christiansen said.