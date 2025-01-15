WATCH: President Joe Biden’s farewell address

President Joe Biden will deliver a farewell address to the nation from the Oval Office on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. MST.

The president’s remarks will likely be his last opportunity to speak to Americans and the world before he leaves office at noon Monday, Jan. 20.

In an open letter to the American public ahead of the speech, Biden alluded to the fact that a central promise of his 2020 campaign remains unfulfilled.

“I ran for president because I believed that the soul of America was at stake. The very nature of who we are was at stake,” Biden wrote, adding, “And, that’s still the case.”

Only a quarter of Americans said Biden, a Democrat, was a good or great president, according to the latest poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. That's lower than the views of the twice-impeached Donald Trump, a Republican, when he left office soon after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and during the deadly depths of the coronavirus pandemic.