Arvada pays $2 million to settle 2021 police shooting case

The family of a woman who was fatally shot by Arvada Police in 2021 reached a settlement with the city.

Court records show the estate of Destinee Thompson received $2 million from the City of Arvada. The settlement release was signed by the estate’s attorneys and Arvada City Manager Lori Gillis last July but was only finalized earlier this week.

According to a complaint filed in Denver District Court in 2023, Thompson, who was a mother of three and pregnant at the time, was on her way to have lunch with her stepmother in August 2021. She had moved regularly around the metro Denver area and would also use her stepmother’s mailing address.

Thompson was staying at the American Motel when officers arrived in search of a suspected shoplifter from a nearby Target store. The suspect allegedly had a knife and was described as wearing a white tank top and blue jeans and had a chest tattoo. Thompson was not wearing blue jeans at the time and didn’t have a chest tattoo.

As Thompson was leaving the motel, she was stopped by plainclothes officers. As she attempted to leave in her minivan, a police vehicle blocked her in. Officers began yelling at her from both sides of the minivan, according to the lawsuit.

One of the officers, Chris Dennehy, shattered the passenger window with a police baton. Thompson continued driving as officers surrounded her. Another officer, Anthony Benallo, fired eight shots into the minivan as she pulled out, killing Thompson and the fetus she was carrying. The lawsuit stated that her vehicle had already pulled into the road and was 25 yards away when she was struck by the fatal shot.

The shoplifting suspect, who was staying at the same motel as Thompson, was charged with robbery.

After an investigation, First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King decided not to file criminal charges against Benallo, or others. In her decision letter, she found that officers were justified in using deadly force. She cited Thompson’s attempt to leave while boxed in and said her failure to respond to commands put officers in imminent danger.

Officers Ian Gohlke, Sgts. Jeff Orndoff and C.J. Bickmore were also named as defendants in the case. Arvada Police spokesperson David Snelling said Benallo is still employed by Arvada Police as are all but two of the others, who have retired since the shooting.