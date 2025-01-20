Listen: They arrived in Denver’s immigration wave. Here’s how they’re preparing for the next four years

By Arlo Pérez Esquivel and Allison Sherry
A family, with a woman in the foreground and a man and children behind her, sit on a two sofas in a small apartment.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite
Karelys Espinoza and Luis Rodriguez sit in their Ruby Hill apartment as their son, Luis Jr., snuggles up to his dad and their daughters, Karelim (left) and Kaleannis hang out on the couch. Jan. 4, 2025.

The future of more than 150,000 immigrants without legal status in Colorado hangs in the balance as President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House today. 

Among his most prominent campaign promises was a campaign of mass deportations — including that “Operation Aurora” would target “every migrant criminal network” in the city of Aurora and beyond.

With stark threats but few details, new and undocumented immigrants are grappling with fear and uncertainty. CPR reconnected with the Rodriguez Espinoza family, a Venezuelan household we first met in 2023 to see how they are preparing for the next four years.

Read the full story at Denverite.com

