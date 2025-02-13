Joe Garcia, leader of Colorado’s community college system, is retiring

Joe Garcia, the chancellor of the Colorado Community College System and a former lieutenant governor, announced Thursday he is retiring in June.

Garcia’s long career in higher education has been defined by making education more accessible to more people, forging partnerships between community colleges and industry as well as developing programs to transition students who want to go on to degrees at four-year institutions. He has led CCCS, which comprises 13 colleges and serves more than 124,000 students, since 2018.

“This decision comes after thoughtful planning, and I step away knowing that CCCS is in a strong position for the future,” he said in a statement. “Community colleges change lives, and I have been incredibly fortunate to work alongside dedicated faculty, staff, and leaders who make that transformation possible every day.”

The state’s community college system plays a pivotal role in training thousands of the state’s nurses, accountants, cybersecurity specialists, firefighters, EMTs, and workers in hospitality and skilled trades, among dozens of other careers. Students can earn credentials from certificates and associate’s degrees to workforce certifications.

In 2020, Garcia launched Bridge to Bachelor’s, which allows students at Colorado’s 13 community colleges to be conditionally admitted to a participating four-year college once they complete their two-year degree.

Community college enrollment has climbed up since the pandemic, though growth has slowed among older adult students. Nearly half of community college enrollment is from dual-enrolled high school students. Garcia also spearheaded Colorado Online, a first-of-its-kind systemwide digital learning initiative designed to modernize online education and expand access for students across Colorado.

“Community colleges are the most powerful engines of economic opportunity, and I am proud to have spent my career ensuring that all students — regardless of background — can access the education and training they need to succeed,” Garcia said.

Garcia played a big role in shaping the next generation of higher education leaders, hiring 11 of CCCS’s 13 college presidents.

“Chancellor Garcia has been an unwavering champion for community colleges, students, and workforce development,” said Landon Mascareñaz, chair of the Colorado State Board for Community Colleges and Occupational Education. “His leadership has strengthened our institutions, expanded opportunities for students, and built a legacy that will continue to shape higher education in Colorado and beyond for years to come.”

A long career in higher education

Garcia began his leadership roles in higher education in 2001 as the president of Pikes Peak Community College, Colorado’s second-largest community college. There he championed open-access education – making education available and affordable to all – workforce training and supporting diverse student populations.

Before CCCS, Garcia led the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education, an interstate compact designed to boost access and improve the quality of higher education for residents in the western U.S.

From 2011 to 2016, Garcia served as Lt. governor to former Gov. John Hickenlooper. He held a dual role during that time, functioning as the executive director of the Colorado Department of Education, where he focused on increasing equity in outcomes for all students, especially low-income students and students of color, and spearheaded efforts to increase state investment in higher education and make workforce readiness a priority.

From 2006 to 2010, Garcia was president of Colorado State University-Pueblo where he oversaw a significant increase in enrollment and raised private funds to build a stadium and start a football program.

Garcia also had a long history in public service. He was a member of the cabinet of Gov. Roy Romer overseeing state regulatory policies and was a White House appointee under President Bill Clinton, where he was the regional director for the U.S. Department of House and Urban Development.

He was the first Hispanic partner in the 100-year history of Denver-based law firm Holme Roberts & Owen where he focused on public education law. Garcia received numerous awards for his efforts to advance equitable outcomes for underserved students.

Colorado’s Latino community rose up in protest when Garcia, a prominent Colorado Latino with deep experience in higher education, was not selected as a finalist for president of the University of Colorado.

What’s next for Colorado’s community college system?

Diane Duffy, executive vice chancellor and chief strategy officer of CCCS, will serve as interim chancellor, pending a vote next week by the college system’s board. If approved, Duffy will assume the role effective July 1, 2025, immediately following Garcia’s retirement on June 30.

A national search for CCCS’s next permanent chancellor will launch in the coming months. The board will confirm the selection of a search firm at its scheduled March meeting and will share additional details in the weeks that follow.