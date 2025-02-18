Keystone Ski Patrol Union reaches tentative agreement with resort following contract negotiations

The Keystone Ski Patrol Union has reached a tentative agreement with Keystone Resort in a battle for higher wages. The announcement follows months of back and forth between management at Vail Resorts and the union that formed in 2024.

In a late December Instagram post about the negotiations, the Ski Patrol Union said their current starting wage of $21.5 per hour is not sufficient compensation for their cost of living or workload.

“At Keystone, we’re not just first responders; we’re a full-fledged EMS service responsible for medical calls, avalanche mitigation, technical rescues, and outdoor emergency care,” the union’s post said. “Despite our critical skills and responsibilities, most of us earn below a living wage in Summit County. Now, with the ability to bargain collectively, we’re fighting for what we deserve.”

The union is seeking a starting wage of $23 per hour, which aligns with an agreement Vail Resorts reached with Park City Ski Patrol following its recent strike.

On Monday, the Keystone union announced via Instagram that its bargaining committee unanimously endorsed a tentative agreement on the contract with a vote scheduled to conclude Saturday.

“We have won contracts that have directly resulted in wages being increased across the industry in union and non union shops alike,” said United Mountain Workers, the Keystone union’s parent organization, in a statement Tuesday. “We also recognize that we have much work left to do. Over the last decade, the ski industry has grown significantly, and the focus of the bosses has shifted to capturing as much wealth as possible for corporate executives and shareholders. The need for worker representation in our sector has never been higher.”

In a shared statement, the resort and the Keystone union said they are “looking forward to a great rest of the season,” but that neither party would comment on the agreement until the contract is ratified.

Breckenridge Ski Patrol Union’s contract with Vail Resorts expires on May 1. Patrollers there are next on deck to begin negotiations.

United Mountain Workers represents more than 1,100 ski industry professionals across 13 ski resorts in the Western United States, including 10 in Colorado.