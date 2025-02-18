King Soopers strike ends as union and company reach temporary deal

After nearly two weeks of picket lines and legal battles — including an attempt to limit worker activities with a temporary restraining order — the labor dispute between King Soopers and its unionized workers is now on pause.

The grocery chain and UFCW Local 7, which represents more than 10,000 striking employees in Colorado, announced Monday night that they have reached a temporary return-to-work agreement.

As part of the deal, all picket lines officially ended at 11 p.m. Monday, and stores will resume normal operations by Wednesday, Feb. 19. Pharmacies will also return to normal hours.

According to statements from both the union and King Soopers, the agreement includes a 100-day period of “labor peace,” giving both sides time to resume contract negotiations. The truce also ensures that workers will not lose their health care coverage between now and a final contract deal.

Thousands of unionized employees at almost 100 stores along the Front Range spent 11 days picketing outside of King Soopers stores, urging customers to shop elsewhere. According to the union, workers want the company to address staffing shortages, end alleged price gouging and eliminate seniority-based scheduling protections, among other things.

Kim Cordova, president of UFCW Local 7, described the strike as “a big step forward” in addressing what she called a national grocery store staffing crisis.

“This strike was about thousands of everyday grocery store workers collectively standing together and facing one of the largest corporations in America and saying ENOUGH,” Cordova said in a statement. “We won’t stop until we win better staffing and better stores for grocery store workers and customers.”

Meanwhile, King Soopers has publicly offered wage increases of around $4.50 per hour over the next four years, bumping some associates’ pay to over $27 an hour by 2028. Currently, the average hourly wage for a full-time King Soopers associate is $22.68.

The company has now said that is no longer its “last, best and final” offer. Over the coming days, the union will work with King Soopers on a timeline for bargaining to continue.

King Soopers framed the agreement as a way to restore stability for its workers and customers.

“Our associates are the heart of King Soopers, and we recognize the challenges they have faced,” the President of King Soopers, Joe Kelley, said in a statement. “... Our focus remains on reaching a fair agreement that honors their hard work while ensuring we continue to provide fresh, affordable groceries for the families who rely on us. We appreciate their dedication and look forward to productive discussions in the weeks ahead.”

Negotiations are set to pick up over the next several months, with both sides aiming to reach a resolution before the agreement ends in April.