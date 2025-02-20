State plans tax support messages to help Coloradans access credits despite filing delays

Colorado’s tax season started later than usual this year, with the state typically accepting returns a few weeks after the IRS on Jan. 27. But according to an alert on the Colorado Department of Revenue’s website, e-filing for state taxes is still not open yet.

The alert reads, “The 2024 return links for Individual income tax, Fiduciary income tax, and Business income tax are coming soon. Please check in late February 2025.”

It is still unclear when the online state filing portal will open. Despite the delayed start, the state is preemptively urging Coloradans to take advantage of tax credits available to them.

For the last four years, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has run the state’s tax awareness campaign, Get Ahead Colorado and the Spanish version, Hacia Adelante Colorado.

One in five Coloradans who are eligible for the various tax credits end up missing out, according to Isabel Dickson, the campaign’s program manager.

“Many people miss out because they don't make enough money to owe tax so they aren't required to file taxes and they don't,” Dickson told CPR News. “And they miss out on these refundable tax credits … So that's a lot of money left on the table.”

Why is the health department interested in people filing their taxes?

According to Dickson, the state’s health department has spearheaded the tax awareness campaign for the last few years — not so people pay their taxes, but to get people in touch with helpful resources.

“Economic wellbeing is a driver of health and tax credits support long-term health and educational outcomes,” she said. “Research shows things like lower infant mortality, reduced incidence of low birth weight, all kinds of good educational and health outcomes across the life course and even across generations.”

Who is eligible for these tax credits?

Over the next week, the statewide awareness campaign will send two separate text messages to Coloradans of all income levels. The messages will include information to connect recipients with free tax support and information.

The texts will read: “Hi, it's Get Ahead Colorado. Just by filing your taxes, you may have a refund waiting for you with the Earned Income Tax Credit. Learn more at GetAheadColorado.org.” Or, “Hi, it's Get Ahead Colorado. If you have children, you might be eligible for a larger tax refund. Use our tax credit calculator to find out. Get started at GetAheadColorado.org.”

Dickson said there are “a number of supportive tax credits for Coloradans,” including the new Family Affordability Tax Credit.

This new tax credit was introduced in 2023 and is targeted at low-income families, with children under the age of 17. Eligible families can get money back to help with living expenses, depending on their income and number of children.

According to CDPHE, families can get up to $3,200 per eligible child five years or younger during the tax year, or up to $2,400 per eligible child between six and 16 years of age during the tax year. Single filers must have a gross income of $85,000 or less, and joint filers must have a gross income of $95,000 or less.

In addition to child and family tax credits, the Get Ahead Colorado program also helps raise awareness about tax credits for early childhood educators, students, caretakers, and seniors, among others.

Interested filers can also use the new tax calculator to see what credits they may be eligible for.

The deadline to file state and federal taxes is Tuesday, April 15. For those facing financial constraints, Dickson recommends using a free tax filing service, like MyFreeTaxes or FreeTaxUSA, or a free tax assistance program.