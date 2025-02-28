The Local 303: Colorado artists we’re featuring for March 2025

March is Women’s History Month, and we're celebrating by spotlighting some extraordinary female artists making waves in the Colorado music scene—some familiar names, and others just beginning to make their mark.



First up, bluebook, led by the talented Julie Davis, has been shaping the indie rock scene for years and continues to captivate with their unique sound. With accolades from NPR Music and a growing national following, this Denver-based four-piece will headline Meow Wolf on March 22nd, a perfect venue for their otherworldly vibe.



Also returning to Local 303 is Barbara, who is set to release a new album in April. Part of the album was recorded with James Barone of Beach House, adding his signature touch to their dreamy, shoegaze sound.



Singer-songwriter PHIE is another artist with new music to share this month. Growing up in the Colorado mountains and now based in Littleton, PHIE discovered her voice while recording her latest songs at the renowned Fame Studios in Muscle Shoals.



We’re also thrilled to debut the music of Kalonie Kruse, a rising R&B artist from Colorado Springs who is quickly becoming a standout under the umbrella of Anthem Music Enterprises, which nurtures Southern Colorado talent. Teenage musician Zoe Stroupe brings a unique perspective to her folk-pop songwriting, driven by synesthesia—she experiences color when creating her tender, emotive songs. Lastly, Lina Corrales, a Denver native, returns to music after a hiatus. Having first made her mark in an all-girl rock band as a teenager, Lina’s debut solo singles draw comparisons to indie favorites like Soccer Mommy and Bully.



Tune in all month long to hear these amazing artists and more, and don't miss out on the opportunity to meet some of them in person at the Local 303 Meetup!



Save the Date: Local 303 Meetup returns at a new venue, Bar 404!



We’re excited to host our first Local 303 Meetup of the year at a new venue—Bar 404, located at 404 South Broadway in Denver.



Join us on Monday, March 24 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. for a free event celebrating Colorado's vibrant music community. The evening will feature live performances from Barbara and a special set from last month’s Local 303 power couple, DNA Picasso and Dominique Christina.



You’ll also have the chance to win concert tickets and other door prizes. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to these artists, it's a great opportunity to connect with fellow music lovers and support local talent.



Admission is free, and the event is all ages (though those under 16 must be accompanied by an adult). Food and drinks will be available for purchase.



We can’t wait to see you there!



A special thanks to our Local 303 Meetup sponsor, Cambio Tequila.



Are you a Colorado musician who wants to be featured in the Local 303? Send us your music!



Meet March's picks:

Barbara

Photo: Jo Babb

Band Lineup:

Camilla Vaitaitis (she/her) - vocals, guitar, synth

Anna Panella (she/her) - drums

Bart Hartman (she/her) - bass



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2022



Latest Release:

"Dark Water Disco" (2/28) Single, Self-Release

"My Birthday Party" (3/21) Single, Self-Release

"SO THIS IS LIVING" (4/4) LP, Self-Release



Upcoming Shows:

March 24 at Bar 404, Local 303 Meetup!

April 5 at Hi-Dive, Album Release Party!



About: Barbara is a band. The Denver trio enjoys making sounds about feelings that come from things like turning seven at a roller rink, watching Freaks & Geeks, and accidentally taking too many drugs. From shoegaze to gritty psychedelia, Barbara remains wobbly and dreamy at their core. After getting their feet wet with their first album Escape Artist, Barbara has been touring, playing festivals, and recording their sophomore album with Connor Birch of Flaural and James Barone of Beach House.



With a vicious knack for the DIY approach, the band has completed two self-booked tours and performed at Treefort, Sled Island, and Denver’s own Underground Music Showcase; as well as been on bills with DRAMA, Boogarins, and A Giant Dog. There’s a certain chemistry surrounding the trio, and they’re carving a place for the psych rock scene in the Front Range.



Barbara’s sound is a truly one of a kind mix of members Camilla Vaitaitis (gtr/vox), Bridget Hartman (bass), and Anna Panella (drums). After meeting in music school studying composition, jazz & commercial music, and classical trombone (respectively), the three moved in together and started experimenting with different sounds and instruments. The three mothers together birthed one holy child: Barbara. The band’s sound has been described as “Kurt Cobain but pretty,” “music to feel things to,” and “sonically unusual” which the band personally finds to be hilarious. Basically the trio is committed to figuring it out as they go— and it’s working. Emotive lyricism gives way to heavy distortion and a healthy serving of terminal climaxes in their sophomore album set to release on April 4, 2025.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: We're thrilled about our sophomore album "SO THIS IS LIVING" which comes out on April 4, 2025!



Website: https://www.gobarbarago.com/



Get Social: Instagram

bluebook

Julia Bethea Photo: Julia Bethea

Band Lineup:

Jess Parsons (she/her) - Backup Vocals, Keys

Anna Morsett (she/her) - Backup Vocals, Electric Guitar

Hayley Helmericks (she/her) - Backup Vocals, Drums

Julie Davis (she/her) - Lead Vocals, Bass



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: Julie started bluebook as a solo project in 2003, and then put it on the back burner to participate in other bands, including Bela Karoli, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Wheel, Fairchildren, and The Seven Hats of Borg Warner. She started bluebook again in 2014 and Jess Parsons joined in 2016. Hayley joined on drums in 2020, and Anna joined on electric guitar in 2021.



Latest Release: We have an EP in the works, which we hope will be out in the next month, but our most recent release is Optimistic Voices, a Self-Released full-length album that came out 2/9/2022.



Upcoming Shows:

March 22 at Meow Wolf Convergence Station - bluebook, Body, Pleasure Prince -- ALL AGES

April 19 at FOCOMX in Fort Collins -- ALL AGES



About: Enigmatic, otherworldly, and thoroughly affecting, bluebook is the haunting apocalyptic lounge project of Julie Davis, Jess Parsons, Hayley Helmericks, and Anna Morsett. NPR describes Davis’ music as offering, “beautifully structured dynamics and captivating sonic twists," and The Westword describes bluebook’s album, The Astronaut’s Wife, as “a jewel…superb…phenomenal” and describes their live show as providing “dark and melodic bass lines meshing with synths and harmonic vocals, creating a musical landscape that makes you feel as if you're in a dream.” The Denver Post Reverb says bluebook “gives haunting, holy voice to some of the darkest spots of imagination.”



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: We are hoping to release a three-song EP very soon, so keep your eyes peeled for that. We have some fun ideas percolating for summer but nothing firm yet--visit our socials to find out what we're up to.



Website: thisisbluebook.com



Get Social: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube

Kalonie Kruse

Photo: Johnny Singles

Colorado Home: Colorado Springs



Formed: June of 2023 with Anthem Music Enterprises



Latest Release: Motion Sick (EP), December 6, 2024, Self-Released



Upcoming Shows: Her Sound Show Case March 13th @ Two Moons Denver Colorado



About: Kalonie Kruse is a dynamic Pop/R&B artist based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, known for her soulful voice, heartfelt lyrics, and captivating stage presence. At just 26, Kalonie has carved a unique space in the music scene, blending contemporary pop rhythms with rich R&B undertones that reflect her authentic style and emotional depth.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind-the-scenes work your excited about: I’m excited to keep performing my new EP Motion Sick and maybe have a surprise single drop around November.



Website: Songlink



Get Social: Instagram

Lina Corrales

Photo: TJ Zirkman

Band Lineup: Lina Corrales (she/her) - Lead Vocals, Guitar



Colorado Home: Castle Rock



Formed: March 2024



Latest Release:

"Button Eyes"(Single), Aug 28, 2024, Self-Released

"Rain Song" (Single), Dec. 19, 2024, Self-Released

"Event Horizon" (Single), Feb 18, 2025, Self-Released



Upcoming Shows:

March 1 @ Root Music Project- opening for The Galentines & Diva Cup

Mar 28th @ Mercury Cafe Single Release Party (My first headlining show)



About: “The Star” symbolizes hope and renewal: the light at the end of the tunnel. For Lina Corrales, music has been both the tunnel and the light. The Denver-born & based singer/songwriter, who started her career in an all-girl teen rock band before walking away from music for 8 years, has finally emerged on the other side. Lina’s music blends the dreamy escape of pop with the crude emotion and power of punk rock, voicing the disorientation of a generation coming of age in a culture that pulls you in a million opposing directions. Her debut EP is set to release May 2025.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: "Bitter" (Single) comes out Mar. 26, 2025 (Self-Released) and my 1st EP out May 2025!



Website: https://linktr.ee/Linacorrales



Get Social: Instagram, YouTube

PHIE

Photo: Homefield Productions

Band Lineup: PHIE (she/her) Lead vox/Keys // Patrick McDevitt (he/him) Bass Guitar // Calvin Davis (he/him) Drums/percussion // Tim Wendel (he/him) Guitar // Mike Schwartz (he/him) Keyboard



Colorado Home: Littleton



Formed: Started pursuing music in 2016, but the band solidified in 2021



Latest Release: Actress, Dec 13, 2024, Self-released/Recorded at Fame Studios, Muscle Shoals // Losing My Religion, Jan 29, 2025, Self-released/Recorded at Fame Studios, Muscle Shoals // Doors, TBD, Self-released/Recorded at Fame Studios, Muscle Shoals



Upcoming Shows: Goosetown Tavern, March 22nd



About: PHIE grew up in the mountains of Colorado, writing music from an early age. Nocturnal in nature, you might hear her singing from the trees on a midnight hike. With vulnerable lyrics and cinematic production, her music is reminiscent of artists like Lana Del Rey, AURORA, and Taylor Swift. Her newest album, releasing single by single was recorded at the renowned Fame Studios in Muscle Shoals. "I think I finally found my 'sound' in Muscle Shoals," says the singer-songwriter. "This album is lyrically and sonically more mature, with walls of sound and haunting vocal harmonies. You will feel Colorado in this album. A lot of people in the past have tried to control my work, and Rodney let me steer the ship. This album is me. I can't wait for you to hear it."



Website: cestlaphie.com (though I prefer IG, as it is more updated)



Get Social: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music

Zoe Stroupe

Photo: Gabriel Rodriguez-Tellez

Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: May 2024



Latest Release: Palimpsest EP, October 2024, self-released



About: "The imagery is sensual, tender, vulnerable, adventurous and au naturelle, turning the song into poetry in the guise of music,” Illustrate Magazine once said about 18-year-old nomadic singer/songwriter Zoe Stroupe. Stroupe, who is currently based in Denver, Colorado, has worked with renowned artists such as Andrew Dost of FUN. and has been described by Tim Lauer, stylistically, as “artsy-folk that can be rock with a band”.



She treats songwriting as art, telling her own stories as well as exploring those of others, and often creating stories from scratch. She is honest in her songs, unafraid to explain how most situations don’t just have the emotions of “happy” or “sad”. This juxtaposition of a formulation of feeling is something that makes her lyricism mean something different to each individual.



Her synesthesia easily allows her art to be visual, making choices like creating a ripped up, hidden writing filled cyanotype track cover for “Colorado Bruise”, a song she sees as blue, green, and a purplish gray.



One of her biggest hopes is to connect with an audience in the most raw and vulnerable way. By letting her guard down, she allows herself and others to feel, to heal.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: I'm working on a big project right now. I can't say much, but what I can say is that it is heavily influenced by my synesthesia, and that I am so excited to share it with the world.



Website: https://www.zoestroupe.com



Get Social: Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook