Photos: 303 Day 2025

Denver's beloved unofficial holiday, 303 Day, was a blast! The concert lineup included the top fan-voted bands in our Best of Local 303 for 2024!



Here's a peek back at the festivities from our 4th annual party at Number 38 on March 3rd with May Be Fern, Velvet Daydream, and Slow Caves!



Thanks to friends of Indie 102.3 for your support: Number 38, Denverite, Colorado Today, Youth on Record, UMS, and Rocky Mountain Recorders.

Photos by Brittany Werges/CPR.



Save the date our next event is the Local 303 Meetup on Monday March 24th at Bar 404 with performances by Barbara and DNA Picasso with Dominique Christina. Our monthly meetup is from 6:30 to 9 p.m. and it is an all ages free event celebrating Colorado's vibrant music community.



If you missed a chance to pick up one of our exclusive 303 Day posters by Ink Lounge, come to the meetup for a chance to get one!