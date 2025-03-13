American Airlines plane catches fire at DIA. 12 people sent to area hospitals with minor injuries

Updated at 9:26 p.m. on March 13, 2025.

An American Airlines jet caught fire on the tarmac at Denver International Airport late Thursday afternoon, producing heavy smoke around the plane.

All 172 passengers and six crew members were evacuated. In videos, some passengers can be seen exiting on the left wing of the airplane. At least a dozen people were sent to area hospitals with minor injuries, according to a DIA spokesperson. The fire was put out.

American Airlines Flight 1006 departed from Colorado Springs and was headed to Dallas Fort Worth. According to the FAA, the flight was diverted to Denver after the flight crew reported engine vibrations. According to FlightAware, that redirect occurred at about 5:15 p.m. and flight landed at 5:55 p.m. The Boeing 737-800 was taxiing to the gate when the engine caught fire.

"We thank our crew members, DEN team and first responders for their quick and decisive action with the safety of everyone on board and on the ground as the priority," an American Airlines spokesperson said in a statement.

Numerous videos on social media from airport passengers show the fire burning around and below one of the jet's turbine engines under the right wing. It's unclear what caused the fire. American Airlines called it "an engine-related issue."

According to FlightAware, this flight pattern from Colorado Springs to Dallas Fort Worth is flown regularly.

