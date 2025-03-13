Colorado Springs 2025 City Council candidate questionnaire: Roland Rainey Jr.

KRCC News sent detailed surveys about some of the most critical issues facing city leaders to the candidates running for Colorado Springs City Council. Here's how District 6 candidate Roland Rainey, Jr. responded, in his own words.

What is your elevator pitch for why you are running, and why someone should vote for you?

I am a retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel and decorated combat veteran who devoted 26.6 years of my life to the service of our nation. I have over 30 years of leading small to large organizations in the business, military and aerospace industry sector, as well as across various community organizations. Currently, I am employed as a Senior Defense Executive in Business Development, advancing technology in Space Domain Awareness, Cyberspace Operations and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning. I also own a local business where I employ citizens, contributing to our city’s economic vitality.

I am a respected community leader serving on multiple Boards (Chair, Pikes Peak Area Council of Government Community Advisory Committee; Commissioner, 4th District Judicial Nominating Commission; Banning Lewis Academy School Board of Directors; former Vice-President Colorado Springs World Affairs Council Board of Directors; former Vice Chair El Paso County Citizen Outreach Group). I taught Political Science and International Relations as an Adjunct Professor, Colorado State University-Pueblo Continuing Education (Colorado Springs Campus).

I have successfully managed Department of Defense national security assets valued at over $6 billion, and as a senior defense executive, I have pushed advanced technologies to support our troops across the globe. I am the Banning Lewis Academy School Board Finance Committee Chair, overseeing $12 million in resources and capital improvements. My budget experience, from federal to local levels, makes me qualified to assess and plan our city’s budget.

Development & Growth

Should growth happen by expanding the city’s boundaries through annexation or by focusing on infill? And why do you think this is appropriate for the city’s future?

Both. There are several ways to make infill development appeasing for our city. First, developing new buildings in the interior of urban areas reduces the expansion of commercial and industrial development away from the city center. It also reduces costs by avoiding the need for increased infrastructure, support operations (fire stations, hospitals, police, city services, etc.) in the outlying areas. Secondly, bringing new buildings in to replace empty lots or abandoned buildings raises land value, reduces or eliminates urban blight, increases tax revenue, brings new clientele to local businesses, and expands our job base.

Colorado Springs city council members also serve as the board of the city's utility company. Considering the impact of growth and development–think Arrowswest, Karman Line– do you believe both the utility board and council can effectively act impartially when it comes to decision making?

The current structure has been working with a CEO and specialized support committees. I would recommend exploring the addition of more specialized engineering committees and/or members in the hydro- and power-grid engineering field. Let’s rely on the experts to guide our decisions with collective thoughts.

The city has been growing with new restaurants and high-end apartment complexes springing up downtown. Yet, some initiatives have faced widespread opposition. How would you work to balance PlanCOS’ “Vibrant Neighborhoods” with the small-city feel that many residents think makes Colorado Springs a wonderful place to live?

Colorado Springs has grown and will continue to grow; however, we must keep small businesses in mind and ensure they continue to thrive in our city. Ensuring organizations such as CS Planning Commission and Downtown Partnership work together can ensure Colorado Springs remain a first-class place to live.

Public Health & Safety

Is the city doing enough to address homelessness? What approach would you take?

As mentioned above, COS is officially a big city now and we now have big city issues. I believe we need to continue to focus on public safety, especially with regards to the recent increase in property crimes. We have seen progress with our public/private partners with regards to homelessness and need to continue to invest in these relationships as well.

What is the most pressing public safety issue facing the city and how would you address it?

Retention of law enforcement officers is critical to decreasing crime in our region and ensuring our fire departments possess the most up-to-date equipment to mitigate wildland fires. Public Safety and enhancing the City Emergency Operations Center; our law enforcement agencies must be supported with adequate resources to protect our families and neighborhoods so we can become the Safest City in America!

In light of the Waldo Canyon fire and other major fires in Colorado and throughout the West, is the city proactive enough in the face of development to ensure the safety of its residents and their properties? Is there anything you would change?

I don't believe we are proactive enough. We need to ensure the citizens are heard and have a voice in the process. We also need to ensure that leaders of our public safety (police and fire chief) are brought to the stakeholder table to assess pros and cons regarding fire mitigation efforts in new developments.

Governance

The city council just approved the use of some e-bikes in the city but are still figuring out policy around it. Should all types of e-bikes be allowed on all of the city’s trails, open spaces and parks? And should it be up to the voters or city council to decide?

This is not a black and white question. There are multiple types of e-bikes that possess different capabilities, which should be taken into consideration. For example, different types of e-bikes can be categorized by; legal classes, motor type, frame design and material, number of wheels, number of riders, sport, and by style. But it all comes down to function. The voters should decide whether they want e-bikes on the trails, open spaces, and parks that they frequent every day.

How do you assure all of your constituents that you're listening to them, even if you vote contrary to what they express?

As a City Councilman I vow to maintain quarterly Town Halls in my District to ensure residents have access to me and have an opportunity to convey their concerns to me.

If the people vote in favor of a citizen-led initiative, how do you navigate carrying out their wishes even if you disagree with the measure?

I plan on carrying the voice of the people to City Hall and support initiatives that benefit citizens, the district, and the city. Effective and transparent communication is critical to carrying out any initiative or policy.