WATCH: Bernie Sanders and AOC are rallying against ‘oligarchy’ on the Front Range today

More than ten thousand people flocked to the Bank of Colorado Arena in Greeley Friday afternoon to see U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The appearance is one stop on a tour of western states by the pair and part the national "Fight the Oligarchy" tour by Sanders.

Sanders, an independent from Vermont and a two-time former Democratic presidential candidate, started his “coast to coast” tour, aimed at creating a populist resistance against President Donald Trump, billionaire Elon Musk and the current Administration's policies.

The rally in Greeley matches this trend of large crowd sizes in currently red districts, with about four thousand packed inside the arena and eight thousand outside. Both parties consider Colorado's 8th Congressional District as one of the most competitive in the country. Current GOP Rep. Gabe Evans beat former Democratic Rep. Yadira Caraveo by a slim margin last fall. The tour has focused on congressional swing districts currently held by Republicans, such as Kenosha and Altoona in Wisconsin.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Friday afternoon's rally had similar energy with thousands of people watching from outside the arena; many sitting in lawn chairs or on picnic blankets; kids watching from parents shoulders and people climbing trees just to peak at a jumbotron. The crowd included many older voters as well as younger parents with their children, with a strong proportion of women.

While the rallies have the energy of a presidential campaign, Sanders says he's not running for president again. “This is like presidential campaign rallies, isn’t it? But I’m not running for president, and this is not a campaign,” Sanders told The Associated Press earlier this month. “You gotta do what you gotta do. The country’s in trouble and I want to play my role.”

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Rallies in the Midwest attracted tens of thousands of people–exceeding the senator's own team’s expectations. At those events, he likened the current political moment to historical movements like the American Revolution and the Abolitionist Movement.

Watch Live from Greeley