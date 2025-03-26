Colorado Springs 2025 City Council candidate questionnaire: Christopher Burns

KRCC News sent detailed surveys about some of the most critical issues facing city leaders to the candidates running for Colorado Springs City Council. Here's how District 5 candidate Christopher Burns responded, in his own words.

What is your elevator pitch for why you are running, and why someone should vote for you?

Courtesy photo Colorado Springs City Council District 5 candidate Chris Burns.

I have lived in Colorado Springs for over 30 years. I built my life here; raised a family, served as a police officer with the CSPD for 24 years, served as a National Guard military officer for 30 years, earned business degrees (Undergraduate and Graduate) and volunteer with multiple non-profit organizations. When I retired from the police department in 2022, I decided to continue my service to the community by volunteering on the City Subcommittee for law enforcement (Law Enforcement Transparency and Advisory Committee). During that time, I learned about City Council, the positives and negatives and saw areas where I can improve the city. Now, in retirement I have the time, experience and drive to make a difference and improve our city as a city council person.

Development & Growth

Should growth happen by expanding the city’s boundaries through annexation or by focusing on infill? And why do you think this is appropriate for the city’s future?

Yes to both. Whether one supports it or not, Colorado Springs should plan for more growth and density, but in a thoughtful and strategic way. As the city grows, increasing density in appropriate areas, such as near transit corridors and job centers, we can improve affordability, reduce traffic congestion and preserve open spaces. Additionally, strategic annexations should also be used with pragmatic evaluations of the costs. The reason for this is that if we do not increase land area, the growth will cause excessive density. If we do not grow with either, the housing costs will become astronomic.

Colorado Springs city council members also serve as the board of the city's utility company. Considering the impact of growth and development–think Arrowswest, Karman Line– do you believe both the utility board and council can effectively act impartially when it comes to decision making?

Yes, the utility board and the council can act impartially with decision making. The utility board does what the council directs and the law (federal and state) mandates. The city council is where the impartiality must lie. To this end, decisions must be thought out, transparent and rationally explainable.

The city has been growing with new restaurants and high-end apartment complexes springing up downtown. Yet, some initiatives have faced widespread opposition. How would you work to balance PlanCOS’ “Vibrant Neighborhoods” with the small-city feel that many residents think makes Colorado Springs a wonderful place to live?

The city is in a constant state of change, and always has been. If the city had remained as it was when I arrived over 35 years ago, I would be advocating for Powers Blvd to be returned to a dirt road. Development projects must be planned (with considerations to a multitude of factors) and be within zoning requirements. Yes, as with any change there will be those who oppose. Their views must also be considered. If the citizens feel strongly enough, a vote can be petitioned for and conducted. I am in favor of programs to bring people together and citizen connections to maintain the small-city feel.

Public Health & Safety

Is the city doing enough to address homelessness? What approach would you take?

Yes and no; Addressing homelessness in Colorado Springs requires a compassionate, multi-faceted approach that focuses on both immediate relief and long-term solutions. I would support expanding emergency shelter options, mental health and addiction services, and job training programs to help individuals regain stability. I will also seek partnerships with nonprofits and faith-based organizations to provide services to vulnerable members of our community. While providing a compassionate approach, public safety still remains a priority. One person’s freedom, should not negatively impact other members of our community or businesses. Reasonable ordinances which restrict certain behavior in certain areas should be maintained (i.e. sit/lie, littering, public camping) with resourcing provided to the city agencies who work in these areas.

What is the most pressing public safety issue facing the city and how would you address it?

Public Safety. I will advocate for increased pay for line-level officers. This will partially address the recruiting and retention situation we now face. Additionally, I am an advocate for increased continual training for all officers, as this has been identified as a need brought forth by officers.

In light of the Waldo Canyon fire and other major fires in Colorado and throughout the West, is the city proactive enough in the face of development to ensure the safety of its residents and their properties? Is there anything you would change?

Yes and no. The city has a robust bio-mass mitigation program through the Colorado Springs Fire Department. This program should be increased along with consultation of the parks and forestry departments to identify and mitigate known possible wildfire interface areas. Developers must also show detailed planning (including fire resistant building material and evacuation route plans) as to how a given development is fire mitigated and hardened against this danger.

Governance

The city council just approved the use of some e-bikes in the city but are still figuring out policy around it. Should all types of e-bikes be allowed on all of the city’s trails, open spaces and parks? And should it be up to the voters or city council to decide?

I am against unlimited e-bike use on trails. Yes, allowing e-bikes to use trails will increase access to more bikers, but this will also cause more wear on delicate trails. When the rules were written, motorized bikes were excluded from certain trail systems. E-bikes are motorized, and as such, should be limited in areas. If city residents disagree, then any given issue can be brought forth for a vote.

How do you assure all of your constituents that you're listening to them, even if you vote contrary to what they express?

I will be available through multiple means (in person, online, by phone). I will also take time to listen to those who oppose any position I take. I also find value in listening to those who disagree with me; I am open to new perspectives. I will also be straight forward with citizens regarding subjects we disagree on, and be able to explain why.

If the people vote in favor of a citizen-led initiative, how do you navigate carrying out their wishes even if you disagree with the measure?

This is the definition of the job of an elected leader. I will represent the citizens voted mandates first. If there is an issue I disagree with, that the citizens have voted through, I will implement the issue to the best of my abilities.