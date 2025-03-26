WATCH: NPR and PBS CEOs testify on federal support for public broadcasting before House subcommittee

The chief executives of National Public Radio and the Public Broadcasting Service are scheduled to testify before the Delivering on Government Efficiency Subcommittee at 8 a.m. Mountain Standard Time on Wednesday, March 26.

Their testimony is part of a hearing named "Anti-American Airwaves: Holding the heads of NPR and PBS Accountable" where leaders will be asked to explain why "they should continue to be funded by the broad taxpaying public," according to a press release published by the DOGE subcommittee last week. The release accused the media outlets of "biased news coverage" and producing broadcasts "for an increasingly narrow and elitist audience." Subcommittee officials say the hearing will "assess whether the American taxpayer should continue to subsidize NPR and PBS."

The subcommittee is chaired by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia within the House Oversight and Accountability Committee.

“I want to hear why NPR and PBS think they should ever again receive a single cent from the American taxpayer. These partisan, so-called ‘media’ stations dropped the ball on Hunter Biden’s laptop, downplayed COVID-19 origins, and failed to properly report the Russian collusion hoax," said Rep. Greene. "Now, it is time for their CEOs to publicly explain this biased coverage."

NPR has defended its news coverage, saying it fills critical needs for news and information throughout the U.S.

"We constantly strive to hold ourselves to the highest standards of journalism, as evidenced by our publicly available standards and ethics guidelines, the presence of a Public Editor—a position relinquished by all other major news organizations—that allows the public to inquire directly about NPR's journalism, and strong editorial processes that provide oversight of the entire newsgathering process, including a final review of the nearly 2,000 pieces of journalism aired or published by our newsroom every month," NPR said in a statement last month.

The DOGE subcommittee works in coordination with the newly created DOGE advisory body that is headed by billionaire businessman Elon Musk.

You can watch the testimonies of NPR CEO Katherine Maher and PBS CEO Paula A. Kerger at 8 a.m. MST today. Find the full list of witnesses and testimonies here.