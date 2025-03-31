The Local 303: Colorado artists we’re featuring for April 2025

Spring is here, and so are fresh new music releases! This month, we’re shining a spotlight on Colorado artists performing at the FoCoMx music festival in Fort Collins, as well as those hitting exciting new milestones.



Elka returns to FoCoMx for the second year in a row. Featuring members of former Local 303 acts Frail Talk and Slow Caves, this rising indie-folk band draws inspiration from Smog and Big Thief. After celebrating their sophomore album release with us, Denver indie rock trio Tiny Tomboy will bring their high-energy live show to Fort Collins for their second FoCoMx appearance. Also making a return is Covenhoven, whose fifth album drops this month. Catch their Denver release show on April 12 at Swallow Hill.



The Galentines, an all-girl rock band from Boulder, are featured this month with tracks from their debut album, while Denver favorites Chella & the Charm are back with their new release, Happy Hour. The band will hit the stage at hi-dive on May 5 for their release show and the Monday before that, they will perform at our Local 303 Meetup! Fresh off a tour in the Pacific Northwest, Machete Mouth is back in Denver, ready to deliver their raw, emotional electronic sound at several shows this month.



Hear these incredible artists and more on-air all month long, and don’t miss your chance to meet some of them in person at the Local 303 Meetup!



Join us on Monday, April 28 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. for a free event celebrating Colorado's music community. The evening will feature a live performance from Chella & the Charm. You’ll also have the chance to win concert tickets and other door prizes. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to these artists, it's a great opportunity to connect with fellow music lovers and support local talent. Admission is free, and the event is all ages (though those under 16 must be accompanied by an adult). Food and drinks will be available for purchase.



The Local 303 Meetup is Bar 404 on Monday April 28. Bar 404 is located at 404 Broadway in Denver.



We can’t wait to see you there!



A special thanks to our Local 303 Meetup sponsor, Cambio Tequila.



Are you a Colorado musician who wants to be featured in the Local 303? Send us your music!



Meet April's picks:

Chella & The Charm

Photo: Michael McGrath

Band Lineup:

Chella Negro (she/her) Lead Vocals/Acoustic Guitar

Alex Eschen (he/him) Guitar

Kate Hannington (she/they) Bass Guitar

Adam Rosener (he/him) Drums



Colorado Home: Denver, USA



Formed: 2014



Latest Release: "The Boys" off of the upcoming EP, "Happy Hour."



Upcoming Shows: "Happy Hour" release show May 5th at the Hi-Dive



About: Originally from La Crosse, Wisconsin, folk singer-songwriter, Chella Negro, relocated to Colorado 2000. Though spending the majority of her time living in Denver has certainly informed her songs with a spirit that can only be lifted from the ubiquitous concrete and glass of the city, the soul of a life spent growing up in a midwestern town remains the heartbeat of the music. The seemingly mutually exclusive elements of country heart and urban savvy fuse seamlessly into a collection of songs that is at once unique and comfortingly familiar. Reflected in her singing simultaneously are the pain of heartbreak, the joy and wonder of life, and the wisdom gained from experiencing both. Chella faithfully carries the torch of singer-songwriter folk music past and current.



Website: www.chellaandthecharm.bandcamp.com



Get Social: Facebook, Instagram, Bandcamp

Covenhoven

Photo: Kit Chalberg

Band Lineup: Joel Van Horne - vocals, guitars, keys, etc. + a rotating cast of Colorado musicians... currently: Ben Pisano - vocals, guitar, keys • Carl Sorensen - drums • Noah Matthews - bass • Mike Lang - keys



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2013



Latest Release: "The Color of the Dark" - to be released April 11, 2025 • "IV" - 2021



Upcoming Shows:

April 12 - Album Release Show at Swallow Hill in Denver

April 19 - FoCoMX (6 PM at The Neighbor) in Ft. Collins

June 20 - Chautauqua Auditorium in Boulder (supporting Joseph)



About: Covenhoven is internationally recognized indie artist Joel Van Horne, a multi-instrumental singer-songwriter whose rich harmonies, reedy baritone and commanding falsetto have found a home with critics and fans since 2013.



Through 4 full length albums (and a fifth out in April) and 2 EPs, Covenhoven has forged a signature style; layered acoustic arrangements that roll with momentum into orchestral peaks, accompanied by lyrics that contrast hard-won wisdom with the inherent hope of the natural world—from Big Sur to his native Colorado.



Covenhoven’s fifth album The Color of the Dark is slated for release on April 11 and features collaborations with notable musicians and engineer/producers from Colorado and beyond -- including Dave Wilton (A Boy and His Kite), Brian Joseph (Bon Iver, Sufjan Stevens), Andrew Berlin (Gregory Alan Isakov, etc.), Max Barcelow (Gregory Alan Isakov), Sean Carey (Bon Iver), etc.



Covenhoven’s previous full-length "IV" (2021), was his most collaborative and rock forward to date—taking a producing partner in Ben Wysocki (the Fray), who also performs on the album. IV features over a dozen musicians including Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Gregory Alan Isakov, Luke Mossman (Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats), and Bluebook’s Julie Davis.



Bandwagon magazine writes that on IV, Covenhoven reaches “into chamber pop territory, and revealing a wider vocal range…sheltered by a gorgeous, rich string and piano accompaniment, whisks us above the campfire folk…”



Covenhoven’s live performances capture the spirit of his recordings—whether its conjuring cascading loops in his solo shows or backed by a full band—Covenhoven’s sound fills the breadth of outdoor spaces, auditoriums and club stages.



Regularly touring the United States, Covenhoven has shared the stage with Grammy winners and nominees, Jose Gonzalez, Gregory Alan Isakov, S. Carey, and John Paul White (Civil Wars). Covenhoven has also performed with genre bending artists Lord Huron, Leif Vollebekk, Joshua James, Blind Pilot, Esme Patterson, John Craigie, Daniel Rodriguez (Elephant Revival), Rayland Baxter, Glen Phillips, Shook Twins, Reed Foehl, Rainbow Girls, Joan Shelley, Sierra Hull, and host of others.



Covenhoven songs have been streamed over 7 million times and reached over 14 million people through television shows including: 13 Reasons Why, Nashville, Teen Wolf, Home Before Dark, Flaked, Kevin Probably Saves the World, and Private Eyes (Canada).



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: After the April Colorado dates and the release of the album, I'll be on the road for 7 weeks, playing 28 cities across the western US and Canada.



If you are performing at FoCoMx this month, is this your first time? What are you looking forward to? Or if you have played it before, what do you like about the Fort Collins based festival?: I have played it once before, but many years ago. I'm excited to come back, and am looking forward to connecting with friends and fans at the festival. There's a great sense of community in Ft. Collins and it will be great to be immersed in it for a weekend.



Website: https://covenhoven.com

Elka

Photo: Ben Ward

Band Lineup:

Elke Tukker (she/her) - Lead Vocals, Guitar

Jakob Mueller (he/him) - Vocals, Guitar

Cor Wright (they/them) - Vocals, Bass

Tobias Bank (he/him) - Vocals, Drums



Colorado Home: Fort Collins



Formed: 2023



Latest Release: Cold feet, soft landing EP, March 28th 2025, self-released



Upcoming Shows:

April 10th, Atrium, Fort Collins (Solo show)

April 17th (6PM), Aggie theatre for FoCoMX, Fort Collins



About: Elka is a serious/silly and loud/soft band that weaves together elements of indie-rock, slow-core, country, and folk. Drawing inspiration from artists such as Mount Eerie, Big Thief, Tacoma Radar, Songs: Ohia, and Smog, Elka sets out to challenge music conventions, explore the human experience, and have fun.



If you are performing at FoCoMx this month, is this your first time? What are you looking forward to? Or if you have played it before, what do you like about the Fort Collins based festival?: This is our second time performing at FoCoMX! It is the most chaotic and iconic Fort Collins weekend, and we are excited to watch all of our friends play, and play ourselves, of course!



Get Social: Instagram





The Galentines

Photo: Zachary Hudson

Band Lineup:

Codi Jantsch (she/her) Lead Singer

Emily Zalevsky (she/her) bassist

Essie Horne (she/her) Drums

Linda Horne (she/her) Lead Guitar



Colorado Home: Boulder



Formed: 2023



Latest Release: 1140, an 8 song album, self-released, Dec 4th 2024



Upcoming Shows: Earth Day @ Farrand Field in Boulder April 22nd



About: Meet The Galentines - an all girl, indie rock band from Boulder. Their music “celebrates the complexity of womanhood, capturing all of its challenges and triumphs” (Medium), while breaking the barriers that define the female experience. Encompassing multiple genres, including indie and rock, The girls recently released their debut album 1140 streaming on all platforms. As the new year begins, the girls plan on touring around Colorado this summer and while writing new music!



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: Upcoming single release called "Eden," TBD on release date.



Website: https://thegalentines-band.squarespace.com/



Get Social: Instagram, YouTube

Machéte Mouth

Photo: KT Langley and Annie Pants

Band Lineup:

Jenee Elise She/They

David Bailey He/Him



Colorado Home: Denver and Boulder(Dave), But Mostly Denver



Formed: February 2019



Latest Release: "120K" (Single), Oct. 2024. New album in the works for midsummer/fall!



Upcoming Shows: 4/11 at Lost Lake 4/19th at Savoy Denver



About: This is a Denver based, emotional electronic, blues of the afro diaspora, house(ish) influenced act fronted by a Black feminist that transcends beyond genre with an emphasis on political pop.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: We are working on new sounds and visual projects for the Midsummer/Fall 2025, hopefully a second mini tour in the works.



Website: Iammachetemouth.com



Get Social: Instagram, Facebook(gross), Spotify

Tiny Tomboy

Photo: Chlo Barkley

Band Lineup:

Eliza Neiman-Golden (she/her) - Lead Vocals, Guitar

Sam Seymour (he/him) - Vocals, Drums

Ethan Gould (he/him) - Vocals, Bass



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2019



Latest Release: Psychic Scar, Feb. 1, 2025, Mean World Records



Upcoming Shows:

April 19th at Gilded Goat for FoCoMx

April 25th at the Bluebird opening for The Velveteers



About: Tiny Tomboy combines distorted guitar with dreamy textures and witty lyrics. The indie rock three-piece consists of drummer Sam Seymour, bassist Ethan Gould, and the Tiny Tomboy herself, lead singer and guitarist Eliza Neiman-Golden, who stands at a whopping 4'10" and shreds unapologetically. Based in Denver, the band is known for breaking floors and forming human pyramids at their energetic shows. They released their debut album, Sunburn, in 2022, and recently released their sophomore LP, Psychic Scar, on February 1st, 2025, via Mean World Records.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: After working on our second record for several years, we finally put it out in February. We’re super proud of it but also really excited to write new music. We look forward to discovering where we can take our sound and how far we can push our live performances.



If you are performing at FoCoMx this month, is this your first time? What are you looking forward to? Or if you have played it before, what do you like about the Fort Collins based festival?: This year will be our second time performing at FoCoMx. Last year the weather was not on our side and we played outside in the snow. We’re hoping for warmer weather this year, but rain or shine we love the music community in Fort Collins and are super excited to see all our friends play. We also appreciate that FoCoMx is a festival of almost exclusively local bands. They do a great job of getting people to come out so we already know it’s gonna be rowdy!



Website: https://www.meanworldrecords.com/tinytomboy



Get Social: Instagram, TikTok, Facebook