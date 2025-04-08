1 dead in crash on RTD light rail track in Lone Tree

One person is dead and parts of several Regional Transportation District rail lines are out of service after a driver drove a vehicle off a highway ramp and collided with a light rail train early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened near the C-470 and Interstate 25 interchange in Lone Tree.

“One operator and one passenger were on the train at the time of the crash and are uninjured. One confirmed fatality of an occupant of the vehicle,” South Metro Fire Rescue said in an early morning update.

Traffic appears to be moving normally through the area as of late Tuesday morning. The southern sections of RTD’s E and R lines, however, are both suspended, the agency said in a press release:

Bus shuttles are available between the RidgeGate Parkway Station and Southmoor Station. Customers will need to transfer to the H Line to continue into downtown Denver.

The R Line is only operating between the Peoria Station and Florida Station. Customers will need to transfer to the H Line for service into downtown Denver, or transfer to a bus shuttle at Southmoor Station for service to the Lincoln Station.

South Metro Fire Rescue First responders on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and light rail train near 10200 Station Way at Lone Tree on April 8, 2025.

A light rail operator struck the vehicle at about 1:15 a.m., the release said.

“The light rail train was moved from the accident site earlier this morning, and crews were able to remove the non-RTD vehicle from the light rail alignment at approximately 9:30 a.m.,” the release said. “Prior to a full resumption of light rail services, RTD Maintenance of Way staff will need to inspect the track infrastructure to ensure it is safe for operations.”

A structural engineer is also assessing a retaining wall that runs along the track, RTD said.