State Sen. Jeff Bridges announces bid for Colorado Treasurer

State Sen. Jeff Bridges is joining the growing field of Democrats running for state Treasurer.

Bridges is chair of the state legislature’s powerful Joint Budget Committee, which prepares the state budget.

In a videotaped announcement, Bridges said he chose April 15, Tax Day, to make the announcement because it highlights the role of the state treasurer in deciding “how to invest your dollars between when they come in and when they go out.”

“I’ll invest in housing that is actually affordable, energy that lowers your bills, and an infrastructure that attracts good paying jobs,” he said in his announcement. “We’ll use Colorado’s fiscal resources to invest in our future.”

The job is currently held by Democrat Dave Young, who was first elected in 2018 and is term-limited.

The Democratic field for Treasurer currently includes state Rep. Brianna Titone, Jefferson County Treasurer Jerry DiTullio and John Mikos, a management consultant. No Republican has yet to file paperwork to run.

Democrats hold all statewide elected positions, but historically, the state Treasurer has flipped back and forth between parties. Republican Walker Stapleton held the position from 2011 to 2019.

Bridges has been in the state Senate since 2019 when he was chosen via vacancy committee to replace a state Senator who resigned. He went on to win the seat in 2020. He also served in the state House prior.

His legislative focus has been on state budget matters, but also affordable housing, such as a bill last year to create the Middle-Income Housing Tax Credit, and education, sponsoring a bill for full-day kindergarten.

He is touting endorsements from former Ambassador Ken Salazar, who also served as Interior Secretary and U.S. Senator from Colorado, and a number of state lawmakers he currently serves with, including Senate President James Coleman, Sen. Dylan Roberts and Sen. Faith Winters.