Best of Local 303 Winners May Be Fern stop by for interview and talk about new single “Old Ways Die”

Back in January, we asked you to vote for your favorite Local 303 bands and artists of 2024 and with nearly 3,000 votes cast across the 120+ acts we featured last year, Denver’s May Be Fern came out on top!



The trio Kate Fern (bass and vocals), Hannah May (keys and vocals), and Madi Spillman (lead guitar) stopped by the studio to chat with Local Music Director Alisha Sweeney about their journey so far, what’s next, their artist residency at Bar 404 (and how it’s helping uplift young local musicians), plus everything they can share about their upcoming sophomore album and the debut of their new track, "Old Ways Die."



Catch the band opening for The Velveteers on Friday April 25 at Bluebird Theater. Visit their Four O' Fern residency at Bar 404.



Stream the full interview now, and don’t miss the encore airing on Friday, April 25 at 9 p.m. MST during More From the Local 303.