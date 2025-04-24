Travis Hunter picked at number two in NFL Draft, first player to be announced at two positions

Updated at 7:42 p.m. on Thursday April 24, 2025.

Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders broke records together at Jackson State University and the University of Colorado. Last week, they watched their jersey numbers retired together at Folsom Field. And tonight, they could be first-round picks together at the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay.

Hunter was the number two pick of the 2025 NFL Draft Thursday after being selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He is the first player to be announced at two positions on offense and defense, receiver and defensive back respectively. The choice marks a historic accomplishment for both Hunter and the Buffalo football program.

“I'm super excited to go home,” said Hunter, whose hometown is Boynton Beach, Florida.

Sanders is expected to be selected next for the Buffs. It’s been a long time since the Buffs had this much hype around two former players.

AP Travis Hunter, left, and Shedeur Sanders, right, react after their jersey retirements during Colorado's NCAA college football spring game, Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Hunter, who won the Heisman trophy as college football’s top player and is considered by some as the best player in the draft, is likely to be selected in the top five. Most analysts have him going at number two, behind University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward — a premium position in the pass-heavy league. Hunter is attempting to make history by becoming the first player to consistently play both offense and defense (perhaps even special teams) in the modern NFL.

"They told me they was going to let me go out there and do what I do," Hunter said. "So (the Jaguars) put me on phone with both coordinators. I'm going to just go out there and just do what I could do."

“It was an awfully enjoyable moment in time," Jaguar's general manager James Gladstone said. “It's certainly one that I’ll remember and look forward to seeing the playback here in the coming minutes, hours, days that lie ahead, just so I can relive that.”

Hunter wore a neon pink blazer and flashed a big smile after the Jaguars selected him. He caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns while making 35 tackles, breaking up 11 passes and picking off four.

AP Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter, right, poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the second overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 24, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

He'll join franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Pro Bowl receiver Brian Thomas Jr. to create the core of Coen’s offense. The Jaguars envision him primarily as a receiver — he will start opposite Thomas and should give Lawrence another dynamic playmaker — but plan to have defensive packages for him.

Hunter told NFL teams he plans to play both sides of the ball as a pro. The Jaguars envision him primarily as a receiver — he will start opposite Thomas and should give Lawrence another dynamic playmaker — but plan to have defensive packages for him. He excelled as both a receiver and defensive back for CU, recording multiple games with both a touchdown and an interception. One of the last players to have success on both sides of the ball was CU head coach and NFL legend Deion “Prime Time” Sanders, whom Hunter says he wants to emulate.

AP Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter takes part in passing drills during Colorado's NFL football pro day Friday, April 4, 2025, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

“There’s no pressure,” Hunter said. “There's no pressure for me. I just got to go out there and do my job, be Travis Hunter. They did everything they could to come get me. Now, I got to do everything I could to help win and help the organization, uplift them.”

“There are players that you can target and acquire who alter the trajectory of a game,” Gladstone said. “There are very few, and it’s rare to be able to target and prioritize a player who can alter the sport itself. And Travis is somebody that we view has the potential to do that.”

According to NFL.com’s Kabir Rao, Hunter averaged an FBS-high 111.5 snaps per game during his two seasons at Colorado. By comparison, Denver cornerback Patrick Surtain II, voted the NFL’s defensive player of the year, played 978 snaps over 17 games — all on defense. That workload amounted to 1,443 snaps for the season, that's 16 snaps fewer than Houston played as a team played all season offensively and defensively, according to CBS Sports.

AP Heisman Trophy finalist Travis Hunter, of Colorado, stands with the trophy during a college football press conference, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

Shedeur Sanders, who some expected to be CU’s first-ever number one pick, is now likely to be selected behind Ward at the same position, according to analysts. Still, the heir to the “Prime Time” throne is likely to make an immediate splash no matter where he ends up. The last CU quarterback to be drafted was Koy Detmer in 1997. He was the 207th pick for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The last time Colorado teammates were drafted in the first round was 2011 when offensive tackle Nate Solder went 17th overall to the New England Patriots and cornerback Jimmy Smith 27th overall to the Baltimore Ravens.

Before this year’s draft, only six Colorado players were taken in the Top 10: Byron “Whizzer” White (1938), Bo Matthews (1974), J.V. Cain (1974), Mark Haynes (1980), Michael Westbrook (1995), and Chris Naeole (1997).

Lucas Peltier/AP Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders speaks at an NCAA college football Pac-12 media day Friday, July 21, 2023, in Las Vegas.

Top 10 NFL Team Draft Order going into Thursday:

Tennessee Titans Cleveland Browns (traded the spot to Jacksonville) New York Giants New England Patriots Jacksonville Jaguars Las Vegas Raiders New York Jets Carolina Panthers New Orleans Saints Chicago Bears

AP Travis Hunter looks on at his jersey retirement during Colorado's NCAA college football spring game, Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

An unexpected journey to the top

Hunter’s path to the NFL began with a shocker, before he even stepped foot on a college football field. As the number one high school football recruit in the country, he stunned the college football world by signing to Jackson State over Florida State. His reason for choosing the historically black university in Mississippi over a bigger school was to play on both sides of the ball like Sanders in the NFL.

After one season with the Tigers, Hunter followed Sanders to Boulder. There he became one of the greatest players to ever suit up for the Buffaloes. Hunter capped off his final year for CU with 96 receptions, 1,258 yards, and 15 touchdowns on the offense. On defense, he had 24 solo tackles and 4 interceptions.

AP FILE - Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Florida, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Hunter took home several prestigious awards on offense and defense. The Unanimously selected All-American collected the Chuck Bednarik Award, Fred Biletnikoff Award, Lott IMPACT Trophy, Walter Camp Award, a second Paul Hornung Award, and the most prestigious of all, the Heisman Trophy.

Going into the draft, there were questions as to whether Hunter would be allowed to play on both sides of the ball in the NFL.

Hunter CU records:

Single-Season Receiving Touchdowns: 15

Single-Season 100-yard Receiving Games: 8

Consecutive 100-yard Receiving Games: 5

Single-Game Receiving Touchdowns: 3

Receptions in a Debut: 11

AP FILE - Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, left, talks with his son and starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

The heir to Prime Time

Sanders, a four-star recruit who originally signed to play at Florida Atlantic, followed his father to Jackson State when the elder Sanders accepted the head coach position.

In two seasons at JSU, he led the Tigers to two Southwestern Athletic Conference Championships and two appearances in the Celebration Bowl, which is considered the de facto national championship for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Sanders won SWAC Offensive Player of the Year and the Deacon Jones Trophy as the best player among HBCUs.

Young Kwak/AP Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders prepares to throw a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Washington State, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Pullman, Wash.

Sanders continued his success at Colorado after following his father to Boulder. Despite a porous offensive line that saw him sacked 52 times, he completed almost 70 percent of his passes for 3,230, 27 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions in his first season in Boulder. The Buffaloes finished a 4-8 record as Coach Sanders attempted to turn around a decimated football program.

In 2024, Sanders led the team to a 9-4 record and trip to the Alamo Bowl. He completed 74 percent of his passes for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. That was good enough to win Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. He also finished 8th in the Heisman voting.

AP FILE - Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) warms up before an NCAA college football game, Nov. 29, 2024, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Sanders CU records

Single-Season Passing Yards: 4,134 yards

Single-Season Pass Completions: 353

Single-Season Pass Attempts: 477

Single-Season Pass Touchdowns: 37

Single-Season Pass Completion Percentage: 74.0 percent

Single-Season Quarterback Rating: 168.2

Single-Season Touchdown-to-Interception Ratio: 9-to-1

Single-Game Passing Yards: 510

Single Game Completion Percentage with 30 or 40 Attempts: 80.9 percent

Sanders Jackson State records