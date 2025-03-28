CU extends Coach Prime’s time in Boulder

The University of Colorado Boulder has extended head football coach Deion Sanders’s contract through 2029.

"I’m excited for the opportunity to continue building something special here at Colorado,” Sanders said in CU’s announcement. “We’ve just scratched the surface of what this program can be. It’s not just about football; it’s about developing young men who are ready to take on the world. I’m committed to bringing greatness to this university, on and off the field. We’ve got work to do, and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else but here, making history with these incredible players and this passionate fan base.”

Under the new contract, Sanders’s base salary will increase to $10 million for this season. That makes him the highest-paid coach in the Big 12 Conference as well as one of the highest in the country. The deal was reached with three years remaining on Sanders' existing five-year, $29.5 million deal he signed when he was brought in from Jackson State.

Sanders inherited a team that went 1-11 the year before his arrival. Just two seasons later, the team went 9-3 in the regular season, advanced to a post-season bowl game, and saw superstar Travis Hunter win the Heisman for best player in the nation. Additionally, two of his sons, CU star quarterback Shedeur Sanders and star defensive back Shilo Sanders, are both expected to be selected in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Under his tenure, the Buffaloes have also become one of the most-watched teams in college football, with over 54 million people tuning in for the 2024 season. That included a record 8 million person viewership for the Alamo Bowl against BYU.

David Zalubowski/AP Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, right, hugs his son, safety Shilo Sanders, after he returned an interception for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Boulder, Colo.

“Coach Prime has revolutionized college football and in doing so, has restored CU football to our rightful place as a national power,” CU Athletic Director Rick George said in a statement today. “This extension not only recognizes Coach’s incredible accomplishments transforming our program on and off the field, it keeps him in Boulder to compete for conference and national championships in the years to come.”

The success has brought financial benefits to the university. CU has seen record sales for home games, and the 2024 season brought an estimated $146 million economic impact to the state. In the announcement, Sanders jokingly emphasized his long-term commitment to Boulder.

“Lastly, anybody got at least a five-bedroom home with acreage for sale?” he said.