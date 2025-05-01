Colorado Arts Spotlight: Local filmmakers debut pilot episodes at SeriesFest, DCPA and Pikes Peak Center announce upcoming shows, Governor’s Creative Leadership awards and more

This week, Colorado filmmakers are debuting pilot episodes of new comedy and documentary shows at Denver’s SeriesFest.

The Denver Center for Performing Arts just announced its theater company season lineup and the Pikes Peak Center in Colorado Springs has released its Broadway season lineup. And, Gov. Jared Polis honored four local changemakers with this year’s Creative Leadership Awards.

Read on for your weekly arts and culture recap, plus find things to do and places to be.

CPR News Photo Illustration/Lauren Antonoff Hart Production stills (from top left to bottom right): "Busted!," "High Science," "How I Met My Partner" and "Bad Indian," all premiering at SeriesFest 2025.

SeriesFest, a premiere TV and digital content festival in Denver, is showcasing works from local filmmakers

SeriesFest bills itself as a nonprofit television festival celebrating “the best in independent episodic content.” This year marks the festival’s 11th.

“SeriesFest chose Denver as its home because we wanted to create a true destination festival that celebrated storytelling in a city with deep creative roots,” said founder Randi Kleiner. “My co-founder Kaily [Smith] was born and raised here and we both felt Denver's vibrant arts scene and supportive community made it the perfect fit. It’s also the birthplace of cable television, so building on that rich media history just made sense.”

Kleiner added that, at its inception, SeriesFest was backed by then-Governor John Hickenlooper, as well as Film Commissioner Donald Zuckerman and Denver Film, which hosts SeriesFest at its Sie FilmCenter.

The festival has premiered acclaimed series like “Yellowstone,” “Mr. Robot,” “Dr. Death” and “New Amsterdam.” It has also hosted iconic moments like the 20th-anniversary panel for "Grey’s Anatomy."

The festival welcomes national and international talent but also works to elevate local creatives. Programs such as “Pilots in Progress,” where Colorado creators screen a rough cut of their pilot for constructive feedback from industry experts, is one such opportunity. This year, there will also be a special “Inside the Indie Ecosystem” panel, which gives attendees a behind-the-scenes look at how festivals like Sundance Film Festival and SeriesFest play an essential role in the film and TV landscape.

“This conversation will be especially meaningful for Colorado locals, as we look ahead to welcoming the Sundance Film Festival to our state in 2027,” said Claire Taylor, SeriesFest’s chief program officer.

This year, many films with Colorado connections are screening at SeriesFest. We caught up with creators from four of these projects. Here’s what they had to say about their pilot episode, the festival and being creators in Colorado.

Stephanie Wolf/CPR News The Ellie Caulkins Opera House and Buell Theatre box offices on Jan. 31, 2018.

The DCPA announces its 2025/26 theater company season lineup

In the coming year, the Denver Center for Performing Arts presents a “season of stories filled with big heart, told by characters with big feelings.”

The lineup includes:

You can explore theater ticket packages here. Options start at $138.

Courtesy the Pikes Peak Center A still from the Broadway production of Mrs. Doubtfire.

The Pikes Peak Center announces its 2026 Broadway lineup

The upcoming season offers two Colorado Springs premieres, Tony Award-winners and fan favorites. Plus, 2026 marks the 10th anniversary of Broadway at the Pikes Peak Center.

The lineup includes:

Season memberships start at $220.

Courtesy the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center The Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center in Pueblo.

Meet the 2025 recipients of the Governor’s Creative Leadership Awards

On Monday, Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Creative Industries announced the 2025 recipients of the Governor’s Creative Leadership Awards. They recognize Coloradans who have demonstrated “a significant commitment to the state’s creative landscape through civic leadership and volunteerism.”

Artists and arts advocates are nominated by their peers, then they are reviewed by a selection committee, and ultimately selected by Gov. Polis.

“In Colorado, we celebrate the arts as a key economic driver, job creator, and important contributor to our thriving culture. The arts commemorate who we were, celebrate who we are, and shape who we want to be,” Gov. Polis said in a statement. “We are grateful to the recipients announced today for their work to continually elevate this important part of Colorado’s culture and economy.”

Here are the winners:

Dana Valdez Maestas, presented with the Arts and Community Action Award

Maestas partnered with Social Practice Arts Resident Shelby Head and the Land Rights Council to co-produce and document seven land grant heirs’ personal stories about the historic use rights to “La Sierra,” formerly the Taylor Ranch. Maestas co-authored and produced “The Miracle of San Acacio,” a historical play, worked with elementary students to create an ABC book on San Luis, and worked on a school curriculum project, “Preserving the Hispano Farm.” Now, she is working on a traditional and folk arts project that documents stories of elders in the Rio Culebra Villages in Costilla County.

Andy Sanchez, presented with the Arts and Advocacy Award

Sanchez is the CEO of the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center. He and his team oversee an accredited American Alliance of Museums arts campus that includes an award-winning Children’s STEAM Museum, galleries, theater and conference space. The campus also offers educational programming in dance, performance and the visual arts.

Cindy and David Starr, presented with the Arts and Creative Placemaking Award

The Starrs have significantly impacted the cultural scene in the small town of Cedaredge and across the Western Slope of Colorado.

Cindy Starr brought the Grand Mesa Arts and Events Center to fruition and served as president of its Board of Directors for six years, during which the center grew its programming, membership and reputation. Cindy recently retired from her presidency position, but remains on the board as past president and is very active at the center in various roles.

David is a professional musician and guitar store owner who has lived in Cedaredge for 24 years. He is active in the music scene in Cedaredge and the Surface Creek Valley through his musical advocacy and concert promotion. David Starr has also been involved with the Grand Mesa Arts and Events Center, overseeing the renovation of the 1904 historic Main Street building and creating an outdoor venue. He also serves on the Board of Directors.

The Governor’s Creative Leadership awards will be formally presented on Friday, May 2, at the Colorado Creative Industries Summit at the Grand Junction Convention Center in Grand Junction.

Things to do in Colorado this weekend

Thursday, May 1

“Sister Act,” a feel-good musical comedy based on the hit film, opens at the Fine Arts Center on the Colorado College Campus in Colorado Springs. The show runs from Thursday, May 1, through Sunday, May 25. Tickets start at $27.

The Poetry Brothel, an interactive poetry experience and immersive cabaret, takes over Prismajic in Lakewood. Tickets start at $30.65.

Friday, May 2

Opening of “Puzzle Pieces” by Sergio Noe Perez-Reyes at Alto Gallery in Denver, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Free and open to the public. The solo exhibition runs through Saturday, May 31.

Opening of “Character in Context,” the largest show of illustration in the American West, at the A.R. Mitchell Museum of Western Art in Trinidad from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free and open to the public. Additional artist talks and demonstrations on Saturday, May 3. The show runs from Friday, May 2, through Saturday, July 19.

Opening of “Everything Paper Mache” at Niza Knoll Gallery in Denver, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with an artist reception on Sunday, May 4 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The exhibition runs through May 25.

Opening reception for “Just One Thing: A Retrospective Exhibition” by Justin Maes at Frisian Motors Auto Gallery in Denver, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The exhibition runs through June 26. Free and open to the public.

Saturday, May 3

Opening reception for “Apis Opus,” a celebration of wax media, at NKollectiv in Englewood. The juried show runs through Sunday, June 1.

Southwest Denver Artist Open Studios tour, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Free and open to the public.

Sunday, May 4

Portrait of an Unquiet Mind, a concert exploring the interior mind of those struggling with bipolar disorder, at Dazzle in Denver, 5 p.m. Tickets start at $40.

Cinco de Mayo block party at Los Chingones in RiNo, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Beethoven's “Missa Solemnis” with the Boulder Concert Chorale at Macky Auditorium on the CU Boulder Campus at 4 p.m. Tickets are $10-29.

“Listen To Your Mother Show,” a live storytelling event where local writers read original essays about motherhood, at the First United Methodist Church in Boulder at 4 p.m. Tickets are $28.

"Local Literary Lights,” a literary showcase, at Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center in Denver at 2 p.m. Tickets are $26.

All weekend

The Addams Family musical at the Buell Theatre in Denver, May 2-4. Tickets start at $47.20.

The Sangres Art Guild season kicks off on May 1 and features monthly art shows and events through December 21, 2025.

Denver Cinco de Mayo Festival at Civic Center Park, Saturday, May 3 and Sunday, May 4 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Free admission.

Some groups mentioned in the Colorado Arts Spotlight may be financial supporters of CPR News. Financial supporters have no editorial influence.

How we pick our events: The Colorado Arts Spotlight highlights events around the state to give readers a sense of the breadth of Colorado’s arts and cultural happenings, it is not — and can not possibly be — a comprehensive list of all weekly events. Entries are not endorsements or reviews. Each week’s list is published on Thursday and is not updated.