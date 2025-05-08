Colorado Arts Spotlight: Jazz for mental health, Denver Fashion Week, Indigenous arts leadership, a ‘Bruce Lee and Beyond’ film series and more

A local producer and professor is taking on mental health stigma with jazz in “Portrait of an Unquiet Mind.”

In Boulder, the Creative Nations gallery in the Dairy Arts Center is transferring ownership to an Indigenous arts nonprofit. And in Denver a “Bruce Lee and Beyond” film series comes to the Sie FilmCenter, while Denver Fashion Week returns to RiNo.



It’s also time to cast your vote for this year’s “Reading the West” Book Award winners.

Read on for your weekly arts and culture recap, plus find things to do and places to be.

Courtesy Mark Rabedieu Sean Jones (trumpet), Patrick Bartley (saxophone), and Joe Farnsworth (drums) focus during the world premiere of Portrait of an Unquiet Mind at Dazzle in Denver.

‘Portrait of an Unquiet Mind’ shares the experience of bipolar disorder through jazz music

Living with mental health challenges can be hard to articulate. So a group of jazz musicians decided to convey the experience through music.

“Portrait of an Unquiet Mind” was created by Grammy award-winning Colorado artist, educator and producer, Mark Rabideau and Grammy-nominated drummer Joe Farnsworth.

Together, they recruited NYC-based composer Shelbie Rassler and a group of world-class musicians. The “Portrait” lineup includes Farnsworth on drums, Sean Jones on trumpet, Patrick Bartley on alto saxophone, Paul Cornish on piano, Reuben Rogers on bass, and Sara Caswell on violin and strings.

"At its core, ‘Portrait of an Unquiet Mind’ is about building empathy,” Rassler said. “We hope to help audiences not just understand mental illness, but truly feel the emotional journey through music, and in doing so, normalize open conversations and break down the social barriers that too often surround mental health.”

“Portrait of an Unquiet Mind” was performed at Dazzle on Sunday, May 4, at CU Anschutz on Monday, May 5, and will be released as an album in early 2026.

Many of the artists involved have a close relationship with mental health disorders, especially bipolar disorder, Rassler said. She added that she was shocked to learn it takes most people 11 years to get help, between the onset of symptoms and a patient’s first treatment.

The concert, Rassler said, chronicles this gap in time.

“Through the last few months, I've been doing tons of research on what that time period looks like and what someone with bipolar disorder goes through during those, on average 11 years,” she said. “So we're literally feeling the emotions through the music from that very first symptom all the way to the sort of triumphant moment where there is a diagnosis and a treatment plan.”

In addition to live performances of the music, Rabideau is also working on a PBS documentary about music’s role in combating mental health stigma, as well as creating lesson plans for middle and high school students to help them learn about music and mental health, and working on an art exhibition to be installed in The CU Denver Experience Gallery at the Denver Performing Arts Complex.

Rabideau said “Portrait” aims to reduce suicide rates for people with bipolar disorder and decrease the impact on families of those supporting a loved one with bipolar.

Rassler agrees: “I truly believe that if we can start nurturing empathy and emotional awareness in the next generation,” Rassler said, “that’s where the real, lasting change can begin."

From Creative Nations Arts' Facebook page An image from "Sing Our Rivers Red," an art exhibition that aims to bring awareness to the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous women and colonial gender-based violence in the United States and Canada, on view at the McMahon Gallery at the Dairy Arts Center in May – Oct., 2021.

Indigenous art gallery in Boulder’s Dairy Arts Center transfers management to Indigenous community leaders

Creative Nations, a dedicated gallery for Indigenous artists in the Dairy Arts Center in Boulder, will now be managed by Create àyA, a nonprofit co-founded by artist and cultural advocate Kristina Maldonado Bad Hand and her husband, Rafael Maldonado Bad Hand.

“This milestone moment comes four years after a visionary conversation first took place at the Dairy Arts Center, where a group of Indigenous artists gathered to imagine what a truly inclusive, dedicated space for Native creativity could look like,” a release from the Dairy Arts Center said.

Creative Nations launched during the COVID-19 pandemic with an inaugural project, "Sing Our Rivers Red," curated by Danielle SeeWalker and JayCee Beyale. The exhibition brought critical attention to the disproportionate violence faced by Indigenous people in the U.S. and Canada.

“The show catalyzed a wave of attention and support from arts, culture, and government institutions,” said the release. “Since then, Creative Nations has produced numerous exhibitions, concerts, comedy shows, and art markets, becoming a beacon for Indigenous cultural expression in Colorado and beyond.”

Kristina Maldonado Bad Hand, Create àyA’s co-founder and a Sicangu Lakota and Cherokee artist, is currently an artist-in-residence at RedLine Contemporary Art Center and is also the visionary behind àyA Con, Colorado’s annual Indigenous Comic and Arts Festival.

"We are honored and excited to bring new opportunities and collaborations under Create áyA and take on leadership of Creative Nations,” said Kristina and Rafael Maldonado Bad Hand. “We appreciate the Dairy for their support and enthusiasm in this partnership. We can't wait to get started!"

The transition marks a community-rooted future for Creative Nations, further supporting Indigenous artists to have a platform for storytelling, cultural exchange and artistic innovation.

Courtesy Denver Fashion Week A look from Denver Fashion Week's 2023 fall show.

Denver Fashion Week returns to the runway in RiNo's Art District

Denver Fashion Week returns to the RiNo Art District from Saturday, May 10, through Sunday, May 18, at The Brighton. This year’s event features eight runway shows, including a new “Swim and Resort Wear” event.

The event “promises an exciting fusion of creativity and culture, featuring key seasonal styles from both emerging and established local, national, and international designers and boutiques,” Denver Fashion Week officials said in a release. “From the runway to behind-the-scenes, the event will spotlight the artistry of visionary designers, talented hairstylists, innovative makeup artists and captivating models.”

Collections range from high fashion and bridal looks to streetwear, adaptive fashion and sustainably-crafted designs. The winners of Denver Fashion Week’s spring Emerging Designer Challenge, CAKEBRAIN and Timeless Trend, will also show their work.

“Denver Fashion Week is the driving force behind Colorado's fashion industry, bringing together emerging and established talent to push creative boundaries,” said Nikki Strickler, runway producer of Denver Fashion Week. “Our biannual shows do more than highlight style — they cultivate innovation, support local designers, and shape the future of fashion in Colorado.”

Here’s the Denver Fashion Week schedule:

Sustainable Fashion Show, Saturday, May 10, at 7 p.m.

Swim & Resort Wear Fashion Show, Sunday, May 11, at 4 p.m.

Adaptive Fashion Show in partnership with Guided by Humanity, Monday, May 12, at 5 p.m.

Streetwear & Sneakers Fashion Show, Tuesday, May 13, at 6 p.m.

Maximalism Fashion Show, Wednesday, May 14, at 6 p.m.

Society Fashion Show, Thursday, May 15, at 6 p.m.

Bridal Fashion Show, Saturday, May 17, at 7 p.m.

Youth and Mommy & Me Fashion Show, Sunday, May 18, at 3 p.m.

A still from "Fist of Fury" (YEAR), starring Bruce Lee.

‘Bruce Lee and Beyond’ film series celebrates AAPI Heritage Month at Denver’s Sie FilmCenter

Denver Film is back with another curated series in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The program, called “Bruce Lee & Beyond: One Man's Impact on Cinema” explores the career and lasting impact of Chinese-American martial arts master Bruce Lee.

“It is not often that we get to chart the path of one person’s impact on cinema and the reverberations of his footsteps on a genre and a whole industry,” said Sie FilmCenter Artistic Director Keith Garcia. “But Bruce Lee is that one and it seemed only correct to honor him for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and let his story and its effect on the martial arts industry unfold in an action-packed and thrilling series.”

Lee only completed four films during his career in Hollywood, due to his death at the age of 32. But in that short time, he forever changed the landscape of martial arts in cinema. The four films he completed: The Big Boss (1971), Fist of Fury (1972) The Way of the Dragon (1972) and Enter the Dragon (1973) are all screening this month at the Sie. Game of Death (1978), which was overhauled and released posthumously, is also part of the series, in addition to films that influenced and were influenced by Lee’s work.

Here’s the full “Bruce Lee & Beyond” schedule:

“The Big Boss,” Wednesday, May 7, at 7 p.m.

“The Clones of Bruce Lee,” Friday, May 9 and Saturday, May 10, at 9:30 p.m.

“Dragon Inn,” Saturday, May 10, at 12 p.m.

“A Touch of Zen,” Sunday, May 11, at 12 p.m.

“Fist of Fury,” Wednesday, May 14, 7 p.m.

“The Last Dragon,” Friday, May 16 and Saturday, May 17, at 9:30 p.m.

“The Way of the Dragon,” Saturday, May 17, at 12 p.m.

“Half a Loaf of Kung Fu,” Sunday, May 18, at 12 p.m.

“Enter the Dragon,” Wednesday, May 21, at 7 p.m.

“Kill Bill Vol. I + II” – A Double Feature on 35mm Film, Friday, May 23, at 6 p.m. and Saturday, May 24, at 12 p.m.

“The Mystery of Chess Boxing,” Friday, May 23, and Saturday, May 24, at 9:30 p.m.

“The Fearless Hyena,” Sunday, May 25, at 12 p.m.

“Game of Death”, Wednesday, May 28, at 7 p.m.

Tickets range from $12 - $15 for general admission with discounts for Denver Film members.

CPR News Photo Illustration/Lauren Antonoff Hart via Reading the West A selection of covers from the shortlist titles for the 2025 "Reading the West" Book Awards.

Vote for the 2025 ‘Reading the West’ Book Award-winners

For 35 years, indie booksellers have curated selections for the annual “Reading the West” book awards. The awards are sponsored by the Mountains & Plains Independent Booksellers Association and honor the best fiction, non-fiction, and illustrated books of the last year.

The awards celebrate literature created in and written about the mountains and plains.

The awards process starts with a long list, created from titles nominated by publishers and authors. Then, the Reading the West Book Award reading committees, made up of regional booksellers, read the nominated titles to create shortlists of titles for each of the eight award categories.

Now, it’s the final step in the awards process. Winners are determined through a voting process — and it’s open to the public. Explore this year’s finalists and cast your vote for the 35th annual Reading the West winners.

Awardees will be announced on Thursday, June 12, via a virtual awards ceremony.

Things to do in Colorado this weekend

Thursday, May 8

The Athena Project‘s 13th Annual Cocktails & Comedy fundraiser at 7:30 p.m. at Town Hall Collaborative in Denver. Tickets are $80 in advance, $85 at the door.

Opening reception for “Dissonances" by Ketty Devieux at D’Art Gallery in Denver, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. “Dissonances” is on view through June 1, with a second artist reception on Third Friday, May 16, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, May 9

Saturday, May 10

All weekend

“The Book of Mormon” at the Buell Theatre in Denver, May 6-18. Tickets start at $47.20.

Next week

The Firefly Performance Group brings "A Fractured Fairy Tale" to the DCPA’s Randy Weeks Stage on Monday, May 12, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Civic Center EATS brings food tricks back to Civic Center Park in Denver for lunch service from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 14. The Civic Center EATS season runs through mid-October.

All month

Some groups mentioned in the Colorado Arts Spotlight may be financial supporters of CPR News. Financial supporters have no editorial influence.

How we pick our events: The Colorado Arts Spotlight highlights events around the state to give readers a sense of the breadth of Colorado’s arts and cultural happenings, it is not — and can not possibly be — a comprehensive list of all weekly events. Entries are not endorsements or reviews. Each week’s list is published on Thursday and is not updated.