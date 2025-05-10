It’s the last weekend for three ski resorts. Two will keep some runs open as long as they can

Temperatures have heated up. That means most of Colorado ski resorts have shut down — and three will officially say goodbye to winter this weekend. Copper Mountain, Breckenridge Ski Resort and Loveland Ski Area will all hold their final days on Sunday.

While this is the time of year when many outdoorsy folks start turning their attention to biking or golfing, Loveland’s marketing and communications manager, Loryn Roberson, thinks spring skiing is actually kind of the best.

“It’s just truly a more relaxed pace, more of a celebration, and it's really, really nice,” Roberson said.

The rush of the early season is long gone, and the parking lots have thinned out. And while the random powder day still pops up (like this week), Roberson likes that you can often ski in a T-shirt.

“You’re not as worried about getting out first thing in the morning,” she said. “You're letting the snow soften up and you have the whole place to yourself.”

It’s also a time to say goodbye, both to the snow and all the fellow skiers and resort employees you’ve connected with for months.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Loveland Valley has closed for the 2024-25 ski season. Loveland Valley remains open on April 8.

It’s a “last hurrah of just enjoying taking laps together, having those chairlift chats, having the après (ski) at the end of the day,” Roberson said. “It's like this, true cheers to the season before you part ways.”

Like many ski areas across the state, Loveland will celebrate its final day with live music. Patrons can also grill out on decks overlooking the slopes as their friends take their final turns.

After Sunday, lifts will be spinning at only two Colorado ski areas. Winter Park Resort and Arapahoe Basin both say they’ll keep some of their acreage open as long as weather allows, usually sometime in June.