Photos: Muscle cars, hot rods and classic trucks converge in Pueblo this weekend

Thousands of vintage, classic and custom cars and trucks from around the country are converging on Pueblo this weekend for the 40th Annual Rocky Mountain Street Rod Nationals.



The shining, colorful vehicles that are at least 30 years old will be on display at the Colorado State Fairgrounds from Friday, June 27 through Sunday, June 29.



The three-day event kicked off with a parade. About a 100 street rods wended through the city as spectators lined the streets to wave and cheer.



Various activities, entertainment and exhibits are on the schedule. The event is open Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Ticket prices are $20 for anyone 13 and older, $6 for children aged 6-12 and free for kids under 6- years-old. Family passes, military, senior discounts and other pricing is also available.

Shanna Lewis/KRCC News Custom and classic cars head for the Colorado State Fairgrounds during the National Street Rod parade in Pueblo on June 27, 2025.

Shanna Lewis/KRCC News A man waves from a vintage truck during the National Street Rod parade in Pueblo on June 27, 2025.

Shanna Lewis/KRCC News A custom car heads for the Colorado State Fairgrounds during the National Street Rod parade in Pueblo on June 27, 2025.

Shanna Lewis/KRCC News The National Street Rod parade heads for the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo on June 27, 2025.

Shanna Lewis/KRCC news A custom car heads for the Colorado State Fairgrounds during the National Street Rod parade in Pueblo on June 27, 2025.

Shanna Lewis/KRCC News The National Street Rod parade heads for the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo on June 27, 2025.

Shanna Lewis/KRCC News Spectators enjoy the National Street Rod parade as it heads for the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo on June 27, 2025.

Shanna Lewis/KRCC News Custom and classic cars head for the Colorado State Fairgrounds during the National Street Rod parade in Pueblo on June 27, 2025.

Shanna Lewis/KRCC News A custom car heads for the Colorado State Fairgrounds during the National Street Rod parade in Pueblo on June 27, 2025.

Shanna Lewis/KRCC News The National Street Rod parade heads for the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo on June 27, 2025.