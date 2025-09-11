 I-70 shut down for hours near Evergreen due to stolen truck with radioactive tool on board

A police chase Thursday evening led to I-70 shutting down due to potential “radioactive material” found in a stolen truck.

“This is a convoluted situation,” Mark Techmeyer, director of public affairs for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, said during a press conference.

The incident began with a stolen truck from Summit County that was tracked to a Walmart in Evergreen. Law enforcement tried to apprehend a suspect at the Walmart. The suspect rammed his truck into police vehicles. That’s when a state trooper shot several rounds at the suspect inside the truck. No one was hit, however, and the driver fled.

“The chase was on,” Techmeyer said.

The suspect ended up crashing the truck onto a semi-truck runaway ramp near Mile Marker 257. A trooper and the suspect both had minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

That’s when police discovered a box that said “radioactive material.” Authorities were forced to close the interstate in both directions and bring out the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office bomb squad to inspect the object — which turned out to be a tool that has radioactive properties.

“It can't be moved until the vendor of that tool comes and retrieves it,” Techmeyer said.

The incident did not appear related to this week’s shooting at Evergreen High School or Thursday night’s vigil for the victims.

Three agencies were involved — Clear Creek County Sheriff, State Patrol, and Jefferson County Sheriff.

I-70 eastbound was still closed as of 10 p.m. Thursday.