Six elementary schools could be merged into three buildings in Pueblo School District 60

A proposal to merge some elementary schools and create neighborhood resource centers is under consideration in Pueblo's District 60.

The plan involves combining the student populations from six D60 facilities in three areas of the city, according to a recent press release. The vacated buildings would then be repurposed for pre-schools, staff training and what the district is calling community resource hubs.

This so-called rightsizing proposal will help address declining student numbers across the district and repurpose underutilized buildings, according to a website for the project. The district began the process to address these issues, along with budgetary concerns and input from the public, about a year ago.

Under the recommendations, Bradford Elementary students would move to the Parkview campus on the city’s east side. In the central area, Bessemer students will be served at the Columbian campus. And on the city’s south side, Beulah Heights students would go to the Highland Park campus.

Additionally, current online middle school students will be moved to the northside’s Hyde Park school, that closed several years ago.

In all, the proposal would affect around 1,800 students.

D60 said as part of the plan it would “provide transportation to ensure they (students) do not have to cross major highways or boulevards” and is working to avoid creating “school deserts.”

The D60 board of education is expected to vote on the plan in January. If it is approved, then budgets will be prepared and changes would be implemented for the 2026-7 school year.