At least 9,000 customers lose power in Front Range safety shutoff

Xcel Energy shut off power to at least 9,000 customers across the Front Range early Friday, affecting residents in Fort Collins, Loveland, LaPorte, Timnath and Windsor.

“Most of our customers were de-energized here by 9 a.m. this morning,” Andrew Holder, a spokesperson for the utility, told CPR News.

The outages are part of the utility’s public safety power shutdown program, launched in 2024 to reduce the risk of downed power lines sparking wildfires during periods of extreme fire danger.

The shutoff comes as weather conditions remain hazardous across the Front Range. The National Weather Service has issued high wind warnings into Friday afternoon, with northwest winds of 35 to 45 mph and gusts up to around 65 mph expected across Northern Colorado. The strong winds, paired with low humidity have increased fire danger across the northern part of the state

Earlier Friday morning, Xcel also reported at least six downed power lines in Boulder County — temporarily cutting electricity to about 1,500 customers. The utility said crews were able to quickly repair the damage and restore power to nearly all affected residents.

The energy provider says it plans to restore power to all affected customers after 4 p.m. today, when wind conditions improve and crews can safely inspect the lines — a process that could take several hours.