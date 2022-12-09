Metropolitan Opera
Some of the world's best opera, live from New York
When: Saturdays at 11 a.m. from December through early June.
Opera from one of the most celebrated opera houses in the world. The live radio broadcasts are a tradition dating back to the 1930s. Hear the tradition, drama and incredible music of the opera world, right from your radio.
