Mesa County settles with sheriff’s deputy for $1M in COVID-19 lawsuit

A Mesa County sheriff’s deputy who said he contracted COVID-19 while on duty is set to receive a $1 million settlement from the county.

Mesa County Commissioners unanimously approved the funds Tuesday, ending a dispute with former sheriff’s deputy Travis Crawford, who said he got sick in June of 2021 and cannot return to work.

“Unfortunately, deputy Crawford's condition is severe,” said Mesa County Attorney Todd Starr. “He will not return to work due to extensive physical restrictions, the need for oxygen and the potential need for future medical procedures, which includes a potential lung transplant.”

Starr told commissioners that Crawford believes he contracted COVID-19 while on the job and that, had the matter gone to court, Mesa County risked losing a larger case.

“For instance, deputy Crawford's attorney's initial demand exceeded $3 million, reflecting the strong possibility that the court could determine that his COVID exposure more likely than not occurred during his employment at the sheriff's office. Had that determination been made by the court, our financial exposure would've significantly exceeded $3 million,” Starr said.

The settlement includes a cash payment of around $700,000, a $250,000 30-year annuity and money for a Medicare Set Aside — an agreement that directs funds from a settlement to future medical payments.

The money will resolve Crawford’s workers’ compensation claim. In addition to the claim, Starr said, Crawford had filed a bad faith claim against the county in connection with the denial of his workers’ compensation claim. Starr said the county had won a dismissal of the bad faith claim, but the settlement will prevent any appeal.

Mesa County Commissioners approved the money unanimously. Commissioner JJ Fletcher asked if there were policies in place at the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office to avoid a repeat of the issue.

“If we have another pandemic of sorts, do we have a plan in place? Of course, we can talk about this later, but vaccinations — I'm not a proponent of COVID vaccines myself — but do we have plans in place for the future if something were to occur?” Fletcher asked

Starr said reviews of procedures and policies have been conducted by the sheriff “so that this wouldn't happen again, as best as you can protect.”