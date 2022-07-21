More than 2 years into the pandemic, interpreting COVID-19 metrics gets trickier, especially with dashboard changes and elusive data

Omicron variants are moving through the state, keeping the state’s data on test positivity rate in the double-digits.

But, with many COVID-19 rapid tests being taken at home and not reported to the state, how accurate is that number? What about the other pandemic metrics, now that the state health department is changing some of its tracking. The agency also recently said a pair of big hospital systems failed to report hundreds of coronavirus hospitalizations for several months this year.

“Interpreting the surveillance statistics has gotten more complicated for sure,” said Dr. Jon Samet, the dean of the Colorado School of Public Health, which does coronavirus modeling for the state.

The state recently announced that it was going to stop tracking and reporting some COVID outbreaks in the state, namely those in businesses, and only track them in high-risk settings.

Officials with the state health department characterize this as part of the evolution of the COVID-19 response where public reporting of outbreaks will be more like they report for other respiratory diseases. The agency said it would be focusing on outbreaks in what they call priority settings — nursing homes, jails, child care and overnight camps.