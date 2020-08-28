Donate Your Car To KRCC
KRCC accepts donations of most cars, trucks and motorcycles. Donate your car to KRCC online by calling 1-800-833-3006.
For answers to frequently asked questions check out the FAQ below. If you can’t find the information you’re looking for, give us a call!
What Can I Donate?
You can donate most vehicles to KRCC, including cars, trucks and motorcycles.
Your vehicle will be either sold at auction or sent to an auto recycler and a portion of the proceeds of the sale will come to KRCC.
Currently, KRCC's Car Donation program accepts donations in the Colorado Springs metro area and many areas throughout the state. Call us for details.
What Do I Need To Donate My Car?
The title to the car must be in your name. We will also need some information about where the car is located and the condition of the car. This will assist us in scheduling appropriate towing arrangements.