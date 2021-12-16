Membership
When you make a sustaining monthly commitment or a one-time contribution, you join KRCC’s membership community. Your gift supports local programs like “Colorado Matters,” as well as your favorite NPR programs. Your gift will keep us moving forward together!
You can also print and fill out this form if you prefer to become a member by mail.
Evergreen Membership
As an Evergreen Member, your monthly gift strengthens and sustains in-depth news on KRCC. Evergreen Memberships continue without having to renew and you may change or stop your membership at any time.
- Super convenient. Your annual support of KRCC continues monthly without having to renew.
- Contribute a set amount each month rather than a one-time gift. Make this easier on your budget by spreading your gift across the full year! You may change your monthly amount, or stop your membership at any time, by contacting Member Services at (719)-473-4801 or membership@krcc.org.
- We're flexible. You may use credit/debit card or bank account (double win since you don't have to update your membership with your credit card expires).
- You make a difference! You establish that you value KRCC as an important community resource for southern Colorado.