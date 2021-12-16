Tribute & Memorial Gifts KRCC

If you have a friend or family member who adores KRCC, a tribute gift is a meaningful way to honor them or celebrate a special occasion, such as a birthday.

Memorial gifts are a lasting tribute to your loved one.

***

How do I make a tribute or memorial gift?

You can fill out this form and email it back to specialtygiving@krcc.org or mail it to 720 N Weber St., Colorado Springs, CO, 80903.

Or you can give us a call at (719) 473-4801 and our member services team will be happy to assist.

How do I give a give a memorial/tribute gift through Appreciated Securities?

You can find more info on using appreciated securities on this page of KRCC's website. These gifts qualify for a federal income tax charitable deduction and eliminated capital gains tax on the securities.