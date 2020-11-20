CPR News 2020 Holiday Schedule
Include Colorado Public Radio in your holiday traditions with music and stories that fit the season. CPR News offers a little something for everyone this holiday. Explore the schedule below:
|Date
|Time
|Program
|Thursday, Nov. 26
|9am & 7pm
|Giving Thanks: A one-hour contemporary celebration of gratitude, with classical music and stories of Thanksgiving. This year we'll celebrate the 250 year anniversary of Beethoven's birth and a fall-inspired selection of works that will provide the perfect atmosphere for Thanksgiving.
|Thursday, Nov. 26
|10am-noon
|The Splendid Table's Turkey Confidential: This year, because of "everything”, Turkey Confidential won’t be live but host Francis Lam will be joined by special guests Samin Nosrat, Chef Michael Solomonov, Jacques Pépin, Nora McInerny, and Sohla El-Waylly to take your pre-recorded questions.
|Friday, Nov. 27
|9am & 7pm
|Colorado Matters Special: We listen back to two interviews our hosts were especially grateful to share with Colorado this year. Ryan Warner has the story of Ken Felts of Arvada, who came out of the closet at the age of 90, proving it’s never too late for self-discovery. Avery Lill has the story of Ed Dwight of Denver, whose sculptures memorialize key figures in African American history at a time of national reckoning over systemic racism.