CPR News 2020 Holiday Schedule

Friday, Nov. 27

9am & 7pm

Colorado Matters Special: We listen back to two interviews our hosts were especially grateful to share with Colorado this year. Ryan Warner has the story of Ken Felts of Arvada, who came out of the closet at the age of 90, proving it’s never too late for self-discovery. Avery Lill has the story of Ed Dwight of Denver, whose sculptures memorialize key figures in African American history at a time of national reckoning over systemic racism.