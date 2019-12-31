Last Call, Monet Procrastinators: Denver Art Museum Extends Show Hours As Close Nears

Denver Art Museum’s blockbuster Monet show closes in February — have you seen it yet? To help out all of the fine art-appreciative slackers, the museum has extended its exhibit hours, and will even let Monet lovers tour until the clock strikes midnight on closing weekend.

The museum will open an hour early as well as keeping its doors open as late as 8 or 10 p.m. through Feb. 2.

“We want to provide as much access as possible to Monet as we realize that this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to see all of these works in one place,” Jeff King, Denver Art Museum’s director of visitor services said.

King added that they have to weigh a number of factors when extending hours for an exhibition, including other events going on in the building, staffing and visitor comfort. Extending the show’s dates isn’t an option because, after it closes in Denver, much of the art will travel to Museum Barberini outside of Berlin.

The comprehensive exhibition, which opened in October, features more than 120 paintings spanning the French Impressionist’s entire career.

More than 70 institutions and private collectors from around the world loaned artwork to the Denver Art Museum for this show, which required a meticulous travel plan for all of the valuable pieces. Denver is the only U.S. venue for the exhibition.

The museum has been tightlipped about the combined value of the show, as well as what security measures have been put in place, a standard practice according to the American Alliance of Museums.

Disclosure: Colorado Public Radio, through its CPR Classical service, is partnered with the Denver Art Museum's "Claude Monet: The Truth Of Nature" exhibition. The partnership shares music related to the Monet era and includes classical host Monika Visher as the voice of the exhibit's audio tour.