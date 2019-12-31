When Is The 2020 Colorado State Of The State Address?

The 2020 Colorado State of the State is Jan. 9, 2020 at 11 a.m.

While the previous year's speech was the first for newly-minted Gov. Jared Polis, this year's annual report to the legislature will outline the Democrat's policies after a busy debut.

Polis got many of the big ticket items in his 2019 speech, like full-day kindergarten and some wins on health care through his new Office of Saving People Money on Health Care. However, other priorities, like taking on loopholes and deductions in the state tax code, eluded him.

In May, Polis told Colorado Matters that, "on all the big priorities that we focused on, there was strong bipartisan successes, like talking about free full-day kindergarten, the health care bills, reinsurance led by Republicans and Democrats, hospital pricing transparency."

The best preview of what Coloradans may be able to expect in the State of the State is Polis' latest budget pitch. The governor wants to find more money for transportation and outdoor recreational access, and he has plans for keeping higher education affordable.

The speech helps kick off the start of the 120-day legislative session before lawmakers really start diving into their work.

Colorado Public Radio will carry live coverage of the address on Jan. 9. You can tune in on the radio in your area, ask your smart speaker or watch it live at CPR.org.