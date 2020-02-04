Someone Died In The Cañon City Plane Crash And Investigators Expect A First Report In A Couple Weeks

One person died after a small plane crashed during take off from the Fremont County airport on Sunday, authorities said Monday.

The plane had three people on board during the crash: a flight instructor, a student pilot and a passenger. The Cañon City Daily Record reported that the Fremont County coroner said the the man who died was David Merritt, 39, of Colorado Springs. It's unclear what Merritt's role was on the plane, and authorities have not released the conditions of the other two passengers, nor their identities.

The plane crashed onto land near the airport that is owned by the Colorado Department of Corrections. The National Transportation Safety Board has taken over the investigation and an investigator was at the site Monday morning.

A preliminary report on the crash is expected in two weeks.