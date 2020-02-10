UNC Halts Greek Life Amid Allegations

The University of Northern Colorado is barring fraternities and sororities from most campus activities this semester while they work on improvement plans due to reports of misconduct.

"Those allegations and reports include things like sexual harassment, misconduct, illegal drug use and distribution, underage drinking and coercive behavior and since these were not isolated incidents and happened in rapid succession, we took really a proactive measure as a university before chapters could face the prospect of more serious consequences or student code of conduct violations," said university spokesperson Nate Haas.

School officials did not give any more details into the allegations.

Greek life organizations won't be able to do recruitment, initiation, chapter intramurals, tailgating, alumni events, or hold parties or formals, officials said. They are still allowed to participate in philanthropic events and chapter meetings.

Each fraternity and sorority chapter must create a detailed health and safety plan to be presented to university officials to be reinstated.

"The work they're doing is going to put in place an agreed-upon structure that will ensure a thriving, successful climate," Haas said. "So our intent really with this plan is not only for fraternities and sororities to continue as a part of our vibrant university community, but also flourish."

The first draft of these plans is due next week.

After a hazing death at CU Boulder in 2004, fraternities severed ties with the school instead of adhering to their rules. Some have rejoined the campus since then, but others remain independent.

Colorado State University also has a couple of fraternities that lost their affiliation with the campus after hazing incidents in 2015 and 2018.