Bernie Sanders Will Follow His New Hampshire Win With A Denver Campaign Rally

Bernie Sanders left New Hampshire as the winner of the state's primary, with Pete Buttigieg nipping at his heels. Other candidates weren't as lucky. Michael Bennet called an end to his presidential aspirations and will head back to his day job as Colorado senator.

Bernie Sanders will just head to Colorado.

The Sanders campaign will roll into Denver on Feb. 16 with a rally held at the Bellco Theater at the Colorado Convention Center. It's a free and open to the public event with doors at 4 p.m. and a 6 p.m. start time.

The Associated Press reports that Sanders won the young, the liberal and the disaffected in New Hampshire. Buttigieg earned a slight edge among more moderate and conservative voters, with Amy Klobuchar (who's already made a Colorado visit) close behind.

The New Hampshire Democratic primary revealed a mountainous ideological divide among Democrats, as voters try to identify which candidate will be most effective in challenging President Donald Trump in November.

Coloradans will vote their primary preference on Super Tuesday, March 3. Ballots are already out in the mail to voters.