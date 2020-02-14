Trump Campaign To Co-Host Fundraiser With Cory Gardner Ahead Of Colorado Springs Rally

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign will host a VIP pre-rally reception ahead of his Feb. 20 Colorado Springs “Keep America Great” rally at the Broadmoor World Arena. The reception is $2,800 per person and also includes VIP seating for the rally.

The invitation to the pre-rally reception from Colorado Trump Victory.

A photo with the president costs more, a couple would need to give or raise $25,000.

Colorado Trump Victory, a joint fundraising committee authorized and made up of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., Cory Gardner for Senate and the Republican National Committee is behind the event and sent out the invitation.

The joint fundraising committee is new and was created on Feb. 12.

Democratic presidential candidates will also be in Colorado in the coming days ahead of Super Tuesday on March 3, when the state holds its presidential primary. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will hold a rally in Denver on Feb. 16. Former Vice President Joe Biden will attend a high dollar fundraiser on Feb. 17 and South Bend Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who won in Iowa and finished behind Sanders in New Hampshire, will host a town hall in Aurora on Feb. 22.