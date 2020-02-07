Sen. Cory Gardner Is Up For Re-Election And President Trump Is Coming To Colorado To Help Him — And Himself
Sen. Cory Gardner will appear alongside President Donald Trump in Colorado Springs on Thursday, Feb. 20 for what will amount to a campaign stop for men both up for re-election.
Trump is visiting as part of his series of "Keep America Great" campaign stops. The pair will appear at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs at 5 p.m.
The Trump team is touting Colorado's low rate of unemployment, which recently reached a record low, as a re-election pitch.
Gardner is facing a tough fight to maintain his Senate seat. He recently voted to acquit Trump in his Senate impeachment trial, saying that there was "no conclusive reason to remove" Trump. It's a position his Democratic opponents, including former Gov. John Hickenlooper, are sure to seize upon.
In the meantime, his campaign is touting his achievements.
"Sen. Gardner is looking forward to joining President Trump to tout all the great accomplishments they have delivered to Colorado, including the BLM headquarters, Space Force, delivering clean drinking water to fifty thousand Coloradans, record low unemployment, and more," said Jerrod Dobkin the Gardner campaign's communications director. "Sen. Gardner is hopeful both Democrats and Republicans will want to celebrate these successes."