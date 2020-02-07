Sen. Cory Gardner Is Up For Re-Election And President Trump Is Coming To Colorado To Help Him — And Himself

Sen. Cory Gardner will appear alongside President Donald Trump in Colorado Springs on Thursday, Feb. 20 for what will amount to a campaign stop for men both up for re-election.

Trump is visiting as part of his series of "Keep America Great" campaign stops. The pair will appear at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs at 5 p.m.

The Trump team is touting Colorado's low rate of unemployment, which recently reached a record low, as a re-election pitch.

Gardner is facing a tough fight to maintain his Senate seat. He recently voted to acquit Trump in his Senate impeachment trial, saying that there was "no conclusive reason to remove" Trump. It's a position his Democratic opponents, including former Gov. John Hickenlooper, are sure to seize upon.