Elizabeth Warren To Visit Denver On Sunday, The Latest In A Week Of Presidential Campaign Visits

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is back on the campaign trail trying to reinvigorate her campaign after a disappointing finish in the New Hampshire primary. She plans to be in Denver for a public event on Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Fillmore Auditorium.

The venue fits less than 4,000 people, so Warren will have a tough time competing with the crowd that fellow Democratic contender Bernie Sanders drew this past Sunday. His campaign claimed it was the largest any candidate has held in Colorado during the 2020 election cycle.

But Warren made an early investment in Colorado, which her campaign now hopes will pay off. Coloradans started receiving their ballots last week, and can vote through March 3.

Warren is the latest of several 2020 contenders announcing visits to Colorado ahead of Super Tuesday. Pete Buttigieg is scheduled to host a town hall in Aurora on Saturday, Feb. 22.

The man they are all competing to beat, President Donald Trump, is also due to be in Colorado this week. His "Keep America Great" tour comes to Colorado Springs on Thursday, Feb. 20, in an event meant to rally support for he and U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, who's also up for reelection.