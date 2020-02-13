Pete Buttigieg To Hold Aurora Town Hall As Colorado Starts To Capitalize On Super Tuesday

Now that Michael Bennet is out of the race for the White House, Colorado is suddenly catching the eye of presidential candidates.

It doesn't hurt that the state is part of Super Tuesday on March 3.

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who won in Iowa and finished behind Bernie Sanders in New Hampshire, will host a town hall in Aurora on Feb. 22. Similar to Buttigieg's last visit to the Denver metro, details of the event — including the exact location — will only be shared with those who RSVP.

Unlike the last visit, which was a fundraiser, this event is free and open to the public.

Nevada votes next, then South Carolina, but Democrats vying for their party’s presidential nomination are already looking ahead Super Tuesday, enshrined as the next biggest prize on the primary calendar. Colorado visits by Bernies Sanders, in Denver on Feb. 16, and Buttigieg follow their strong finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire and the fact that mail ballots are already in the hands of Centennial State voters.